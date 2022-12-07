Buying Guides
Your Echo Show 15 Now Doubles as a Fire TV

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Echo Show 15 running Amazon Fire TV software.
Amazon

Here’s something weird; Amazon’s Echo Show 15 now doubles as a Fire TV. After a quick update, you can enable the Fire TV interface by pressing a button on the corner of your smart display. We’re not sure that this will fix the Echo Show 15’s problems, but it’s certainly a fun idea.

Now, this isn’t some kind of surprise update—Amazon announced it back in September. But the news flew under the radar, likely due to the niche nature of Amazon’s largest smart display. There aren’t too many people dropping $250 on this puppy (although it’s currently on sale for a more reasonable $185).

The Echo Show 15’s Fire TV interface works as expected. It can run all your favorite apps, including YouTube, Netflix, and Disney+. To my surprise, it even supports Fire TV user profiles, meaning that each member of your household can enjoy a unique experience (without screwing up your recommendations, and all that).

Echo Show 15 Review: A Little Too Amazon
RELATEDEcho Show 15 Review: A Little Too Amazon

You can also pair the Echo Show 15 with an Alexa Voice Remote, which should make the experience a lot more enjoyable. Without a remote, you need to interact directly with the smart display’s touch screen or bark out commands to Alexa.

Additionally, Amazon says that the Fire TV interface enables a “spatial audio” mode to mimic the “performance of a wide-screen stereo system.” But the Echo Show 15’s speakers are pretty bad, so I would take this with a grain of salt.

I’m not confident in the Echo Show 15’s ability to replace a smart TV. But if you’ve already got one installed in your kitchen, I doubt that you’ll complain about this feature—again, it’s a fun idea.

Echo Show 15

 Read Review Geek's Full Review

Amazon's largest smart display offers instant access to Alexa, plus customizable widgets and smart home controls. Oh, and it doubles as a Fire TV!

Amazon

$185.00
$249.99 Save 26%

Best Buy

$184.99
$249.99 Save 26%

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
