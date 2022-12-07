The Top Trending Searches of 2022, According to Google

We’re barreling toward the end of 2022, and yearly recaps are abound. But while you dig into your Spotify Wrapped, Google Search is taking a look at the year’s most trendy search terms. The results may not surprise you, but they’re pretty entertaining.

A new Year in Search 2022 landing page lets you see the trendiest search terms at a global scale. You can even filter the results by region, focusing in on the trending searches of the United States, Mexico, Hong Kong, the Philippines, and more.

Here are the top five global search terms of 2022:

Wordle India vs England Ukraine Queen Elizabeth Ind vs SA

Interestingly, only two of these terms managed to crack the top five list in the United States. And nearly every English-speaking country went crazy for Wordle—a trend that could continue into 2023.

The Year in Search page also includes results for Google’s “alternative” search methods, such as Lens, Assistant, and Hum to Search. For example, tabby cats and garden roses were very popular subjects for Lens (my guess is that people test this tool once and forget about it), while the song “Pasoori” managed to lead the charge in Google’s Hum to Search results.

For more information, check out Year in Search 2022. It’s an interesting look at the trends of 2022, and it could get your creative Search juices flowing. I didn’t even know that you could identify houseplants with Lens—I’ll have to give it a try!