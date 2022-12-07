Which Devices Support Apple Music Karaoke?

While Spotify still struggles to find song lyrics, Apple Music is taking things a step further with its new karaoke feature. But which devices support Apple Karaoke? You may be surprised and disappointed by the exclusivity of this feature.

Note: Apple Music Sing launches globally sometime in December of 2022. It’s available exclusively to Apple Music subscribers.

Here’s every device that supports Apple Music Sing, as reported by MacRumors:

iPhone 11 and Later Devices

iPhone SE (2022 Model)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021 Model and Later)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2021 Model and Later)

iPad Air (2020 Model and Later)

iPad Mini (2021 Model)

iPad (2021 Model and Later)

Apple TV 4K (2022 Model)

Now, it seems that Apple is missing a few opportunities here. I’m sure that Mac and Apple CarPlay users would love to enjoy some karaoke, but for the time being, they’re forced to do it on their iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV.

For those who don’t know, Apple Music Sing turns every track into karaoke. It allows you to adjust a song’s vocal level, track background vocals (which could help you practice harmonies), or set up a “Duet View” to sing with a friend. These features are accompanied by real-time lyrics, of course, and Apple will publish playlists of its most singable songs.

Note that Apple Music Sing requires an Apple Music subscription. Once it launches, we’ll update this article with instructions on using the feature.