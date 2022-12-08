Buying Guides
Save 10% on Peak Design’s Phone Cases, Tripods, and More

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT.

Peak Design Mobile Everyday case on iPhone 11 Pro
Justin Duino / Review Geek

Now’s your last chance to get a discounted phone case, tripod, bike mount, or backpack from Peak Design. The oh-so-modular company is offering a 10% discount on all of its products, closing out 2022 with a bang. This four-day sale ends the morning of December 11th.

Note: This four-day sale ends on December 11th at 12AM PT (3AM ET).

Peak Design is best known for its modular phone cases, which attach to a variety of accessories, including wallets, bike mounts, and tripods. But the company also makes some killer backpacks, camera straps, and gear pouches.

Here are some of our favorite Peak Design products:

If you’re a professional photographer, Peak Design offers plenty of full-sized bags and tripods. But the company’s mobile accessories are hard to ignore, especially at this price. If you’ve ever wanted to get more from your phone, I strongly suggest taking advantage of this sale.

Again, this four-day sale ends on December 11th. Now’s your last chance to save on Peak Design products, at least in 2022. Maybe you should grab a few Christmas gifts while you’re shopping.

Peak Design Sale

Save 10% on all Peak Design products, including modular phone cases, full-sized tripods, and camera bags.

Peak Design
