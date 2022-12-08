Save 10% on Peak Design’s Phone Cases, Tripods, and More

Now’s your last chance to get a discounted phone case, tripod, bike mount, or backpack from Peak Design. The oh-so-modular company is offering a 10% discount on all of its products, closing out 2022 with a bang. This four-day sale ends the morning of December 11th.

Peak Design is best known for its modular phone cases, which attach to a variety of accessories, including wallets, bike mounts, and tripods. But the company also makes some killer backpacks, camera straps, and gear pouches.

Here are some of our favorite Peak Design products:

If you’re a professional photographer, Peak Design offers plenty of full-sized bags and tripods. But the company’s mobile accessories are hard to ignore, especially at this price. If you’ve ever wanted to get more from your phone, I strongly suggest taking advantage of this sale.

Again, this four-day sale ends on December 11th. Now’s your last chance to save on Peak Design products, at least in 2022. Maybe you should grab a few Christmas gifts while you’re shopping.