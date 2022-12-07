Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
TryMySnacks Review: A Taste Around the World
Orbitkey Ring V2 Review: Ridiculously Innovative
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Drop + EPOS H3X Review: An Affordable Gaming Headset That's Also Great for Music
Victrola Music Edition 2 Review: A Stylish Bluetooth Speaker With a Few Twists
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Save $600 on VIZIO’s 75-inch 4K QLED TV During This Limited-Time Deal

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Vizio's 75-inch M75Q7-J03 smart TV on a white background.
VIZIO

If you’re on the hunt for a beautiful smart TV, now’s the time to pull out your wallet. The 75-inch VIZIO MQ7 is currently 46% off at Amazon—that brings the price down to just $698, far below its MSRP of $1,300. And yes, this thing is a beast.

The 75-inch VIZIO MQ7 features a 4K resolution with QLED (Quantum Dot) technology for deep contrast and color accuracy. It also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for a cinematic experience, plus AMD FreeSync for gaming.

And interestingly enough, this smart TV comes with VIZIO’s Voice Remote. You can bark out voice commands like “find me a show” or “play Stranger Things,” and the TV will handle all the heavy lifting for you.

Why You Should Never Choose "Pay Later" At Checkout
RELATEDWhy You Should Never Choose "Pay Later" At Checkout

Other features include Bluetooth, AirPlay, and support for Google’s Cast protocol. I’m also a huge fan of this smart TV’s stand, which is height-adjustable (to accommodate a soundbar) and doubles as a wall mount.

Again, this is a limited-time deal. I’m not sure when the deal will end, but I assume that this TV will sell out by the end of the day.

VIZIO 75-Inch M-Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV w/Voice Remote, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Alexa Compatibility, M75Q7-J03, 2022 Model

VIZIO's 75-inch QLED TV features a 4K resolution with support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+. It uses Quantum Dot technology for eye-popping contrast, and it comes with a VIZIO Voice Remote.

Amazon

$969.22
$1299.99 Save 25%

Best Buy

$949.99
$999.99 Save 5%

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »