Save $600 on VIZIO’s 75-inch 4K QLED TV During This Limited-Time Deal

If you’re on the hunt for a beautiful smart TV, now’s the time to pull out your wallet. The 75-inch VIZIO MQ7 is currently 46% off at Amazon—that brings the price down to just $698, far below its MSRP of $1,300. And yes, this thing is a beast.

The 75-inch VIZIO MQ7 features a 4K resolution with QLED (Quantum Dot) technology for deep contrast and color accuracy. It also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for a cinematic experience, plus AMD FreeSync for gaming.

And interestingly enough, this smart TV comes with VIZIO’s Voice Remote. You can bark out voice commands like “find me a show” or “play Stranger Things,” and the TV will handle all the heavy lifting for you.

Other features include Bluetooth, AirPlay, and support for Google’s Cast protocol. I’m also a huge fan of this smart TV’s stand, which is height-adjustable (to accommodate a soundbar) and doubles as a wall mount.

Again, this is a limited-time deal. I’m not sure when the deal will end, but I assume that this TV will sell out by the end of the day.