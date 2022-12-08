Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
TryMySnacks Review: A Taste Around the World
Orbitkey Ring V2 Review: Ridiculously Innovative
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Drop + EPOS H3X Review: An Affordable Gaming Headset That's Also Great for Music
Victrola Music Edition 2 Review: A Stylish Bluetooth Speaker With a Few Twists
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

You Can Finally Tell Chrome to Use Less RAM

Plus, a new battery-saving mode.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Google Chrome logo over an illustration of computer memory and battery life
Google
The latest release of Google Chrome on desktop includes optional battery-saver and memory-saver modes. Both settings appear under the three-dot menu in the top right corner of your browser. These features aren't immediately available to all users.

After more than a decade of complaints, Chrome for desktop finally offers a memory-saving mode. There’s also a new battery-saving mode that activates when your laptop reaches 20% battery life. Rollout for these features will take a few weeks, though.

According to Google, the new Memory Saver mode reduces Chrome’s RAM usage by 30%. It does this by disabling inactive tabs. Google says that these inactive tabs will “reload” when opened, so you may want to avoid using Memory Saver while interacting with important or time-sensitive websites.


Google

The new Battery Saver mode is equally straightforward. It reduces web animations, videos, and background tasks to extend a laptop’s battery life. Users can manually activate Battery Saver at any time, though it will automatically kick in when your laptop reaches 20% battery life. (There’s also a setting that enables Battery Saver when your laptop is unplugged.)

Both the Memory Saver and Battery Saver modes can be accessed through Chrome’s three-dot menu (or in the Performance tab of your Chrome Settings).  When active, a Memory Saver icon will appear in your address bar, and a Battery Saver icon will show up on the right-hand side of your toolbar.

Google Supercharges Chrome with New Address Bar Shortcuts
RELATEDGoogle Supercharges Chrome with New Address Bar Shortcuts

I’m not sure why it took so long for Google to implement this stuff. Third-party extensions that promise to reduce memory usage have been around for a long time, and Microsoft Edge gained a memory-saving feature earlier this year.

These features will take a few weeks to roll out, according to Google. But they will be available on Chrome for Windows, macOS, and Chrome OS. (If you’re using Chrome Canary, you can test these features early by enabling the “battery saver” and “efficiency mode” flags.)

Source: Google

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »