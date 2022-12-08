Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
TryMySnacks Review: A Taste Around the World
Orbitkey Ring V2 Review: Ridiculously Innovative
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Drop + EPOS H3X Review: An Affordable Gaming Headset That's Also Great for Music
Victrola Music Edition 2 Review: A Stylish Bluetooth Speaker With a Few Twists
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

IKEA’s New Floor Standing Lamp Doubles as a Sonos Speaker

Turn down the lights and crank the music.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
IKEA and Sonos lamp speakers.
IKEA

The IKEA Symfonisk lamp speaker, made in collaboration with Sonos, is a unique smart home product unlike any other. The first model came out in 2019, but today, IKEA announced a new floor-standing lamp designed to light up any space while delivering stunning sound.

At $260, this is the biggest and most expensive IKEA and Sonos collaboration, but it sure looks nice. The lamp/speaker combo will be available starting in January.

The IKEA Symfonisk speaker line finally received a redesign late last year, and the table-top lamps had a stylish, modern, yet almost retro look. However, now we’re getting something even bigger, designed to help light up any space in your home.

Sonos IKEA lamp speakers.
IKEA

It looks like IKEA is using the same Sonos speaker as its 2nd generation Table Lamp, which isn’t a smart speaker like everything else from Sonos. This means you’ll still need a smart Alexa or Google Home device to pair it to, as that functionality isn’t built-in.

That said, IKEA has designed a beautiful floor lamp with a three-leg design and a durable weighted base to keep it from falling over. Then, the company has optional lampshade upgrades for those that don’t prefer the bamboo shades shown above.

Here’s what Stjepan Begic, Range Design Leader at IKEA of Sweden, had to say:

“We have learned a great deal about how people want to furnish with light and sound. We also know that many people want to have several light sources on different levels and parts of the room to create the right mood. The challenge of not having enough room for a table to put the lamp on led us to create the floor lamp.”

IKEA’s Symfonisk speakers work with all the company’s existing lamps and Sonos-branded speakers. With this setup, those with a Sonos soundbar or subwoofer can easily upgrade their home theater and add rear speakers and lighting.

This latest entry in the IKEA Sonos Symfonisk lineup will be available in late January at IKEA stores and online.

via Engadget

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »