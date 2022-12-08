IKEA’s New Floor Standing Lamp Doubles as a Sonos Speaker

The IKEA Symfonisk lamp speaker, made in collaboration with Sonos, is a unique smart home product unlike any other. The first model came out in 2019, but today, IKEA announced a new floor-standing lamp designed to light up any space while delivering stunning sound.

At $260, this is the biggest and most expensive IKEA and Sonos collaboration, but it sure looks nice. The lamp/speaker combo will be available starting in January.

The IKEA Symfonisk speaker line finally received a redesign late last year, and the table-top lamps had a stylish, modern, yet almost retro look. However, now we’re getting something even bigger, designed to help light up any space in your home.

It looks like IKEA is using the same Sonos speaker as its 2nd generation Table Lamp, which isn’t a smart speaker like everything else from Sonos. This means you’ll still need a smart Alexa or Google Home device to pair it to, as that functionality isn’t built-in.

That said, IKEA has designed a beautiful floor lamp with a three-leg design and a durable weighted base to keep it from falling over. Then, the company has optional lampshade upgrades for those that don’t prefer the bamboo shades shown above.

Here’s what Stjepan Begic, Range Design Leader at IKEA of Sweden, had to say:

“We have learned a great deal about how people want to furnish with light and sound. We also know that many people want to have several light sources on different levels and parts of the room to create the right mood. The challenge of not having enough room for a table to put the lamp on led us to create the floor lamp.”

IKEA’s Symfonisk speakers work with all the company’s existing lamps and Sonos-branded speakers. With this setup, those with a Sonos soundbar or subwoofer can easily upgrade their home theater and add rear speakers and lighting.

This latest entry in the IKEA Sonos Symfonisk lineup will be available in late January at IKEA stores and online.