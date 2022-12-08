Buying Guides


Thank Your Amazon Drivers and They Might Score a $5 Tip

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
| 1 min read
An Amazon Prime package delivered to a residential home.
Jeramey Lende/Shutterstock.com

If you’ve ever wanted to thank your Amazon delivery driver for going above and beyond the call of duty, you can now use Alexa to do it. Just say, “Alexa, thank my driver,” to notify them of your appreciation. The company will tip the first million drivers that get thanked five dollars.

Additionally, the five drivers that receive the most thanks during the promotional period will get a $10,000 bonus from Amazon. Plus, another $10,000 will go to a charity of their choice.

In a press release, Amazon said that the new feature is a celebration of their 15-billionth package delivered in the United States. And, at least for now, the thanking feature is only available in the U.S.

You can use any Alexa-enabled Amazon device, like the Echo Dot or Echo Show, to thank your driver. Alternatively, you can fire up the Alexa or Amazon Shipping apps on your smartphone to send your gratitude.

Source: Amazon

