Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
TryMySnacks Review: A Taste Around the World
Orbitkey Ring V2 Review: Ridiculously Innovative
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Drop + EPOS H3X Review: An Affordable Gaming Headset That's Also Great for Music
Victrola Music Edition 2 Review: A Stylish Bluetooth Speaker With a Few Twists
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Tesla Could Release New HD Radar in 2023 to Improve Self-Driving

Is Tesla readying new hardware capable of FSD?

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
car sensors checking for collisions around it.
temp-64GTX/Shutterstock.com

Earlier this year, Tesla moved away from radar sensors in its cars in favor of cameras, or “Tesla Vision,” but now it looks like high-end HD radar systems could return in 2023.

The company registered a new high-resolution radar system with the FCC in June. Then, Elon Musk stated Tesla’s full self-driving technology would arrive “this year,” which didn’t happen. And now, the latest reports suggest Tesla is looking for an extension on its radar technology, as it’s not ready for public knowledge or release.

Dating back to 2016, we’ve seen Tesla claim that its vehicles have all the hardware necessary for full self-driving, but that doesn’t appear to be the case. The company went away from radar sensors and added more cameras to newer vehicles. Now it looks like Tesla is flip-flopping on that idea, and radar technology is good enough that Elon Musk wants to put them on whatever car is coming next.

Tesla believes its “Tesla Vision” camera system is all it needs for FSD, where cameras can act like human eyes and AI software can make decisions. But now, newly leaked documents on Twitter suggest the real answer could also include high-resolution radar systems, which could be coming in early 2023.

While we still don’t know much at this point, it’s clear that a new radar system is on the way. And with recent reports and rumors of a redesigned Tesla Model 3 in the works, there’s a good chance we’ll see an updated car with all-new radar and self-driving capabilities shortly.

Tesla's Full Self-Driving Software Now Costs as Much as a Decent Car
RELATEDTesla's Full Self-Driving Software Now Costs as Much as a Decent Car

Tesla vehicles currently come with self-driving computers, also known as hardware 3.0 (HW3.0), but there’s a chance the extension on this unreleased product is part of HW4.0 and the next step for full self-driving technology.

We’re not sure if older vehicles will be able to use the same software with older hardware or if Tesla could offer free upgrades on existing cars. Either way, it looks like something new is on the horizon. We’ll update you once we learn more.

via Electrek

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »