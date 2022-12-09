Buying Guides
News

Paramount+ Slashes Annual Plan by 50% for the Holidays

Discounted just in time for the new Top Gun: Maverick release.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

| 1 min read
Paramount+ logo on a blue background.
Viacom CBS

If you’re looking for something new to watch over the holidays or throughout 2023, you can get Paramount+ for an entire year for only $25. The streaming service slashed the price by 50% for the holidays using the promo code below.

While Paramount Plus offers deals all the time, and we saw a similar heavy discount during Black Friday, those who missed out can secure a solid deal that finally makes Paramount+ worth buying. Plus, you’ll be able to stream Top Gun: Maverick on December 22nd.

From now until January 2nd, you can get a Paramount+ annual plan for only $25 with the promo code WINTER50 at checkout. That’s for the essential plan, which has a few ads. Better yet, you can get Paramount+ Premium with your local CBS station on an annual plan for $50. The Premium plan has no ads (except on live TV), and you can download movies and shows to watch later.

For those unaware, the base Paramount+ plan is regularly $5 per month or $60 per year, and $10 off if you get a 1-year plan. But with this promo code, you save over 50% if you pay all at once.

Go to the Paramount+ website, click the redeem now button, then choose which annual plan works best for you and your budget. This deal is available to both new customers and returning subscribers. From here, log in or create a new account, enter the promo code “WINTER50″, and you’re all set.

In addition to live TV, thousands of shows, and tons of movies like Top Gun, the service will air its all-new series 1923 starting December 18th. So, take advantage of this discount and find something new to watch for the next year.

This deal runs from now until January 2nd, so don’t delay.

