The New Moto G Play (2023) Packs a 90Hz Display for $169

5G and NFC are not included.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

| 1 min read
Woman holding the new Moto G Play phone.
Motorola

In case you forgot, Motorola is still busy pumping out budget Android smartphones, the latest being the all-new Moto G Play 2023 (2nd Gen) phone. It pairs a big screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a massive battery, all for only $170.

Motorola’s latest phone coming in early 2023 is as budget-friendly as it gets, for better or worse. And while buyers will enjoy a large 6.5-inch 90Hz display, 5,000 mAh battery, and a triple camera setup on the rear, it’s missing a few features we’ve come to expect these days.

For starters, the new 2023 Moto G Play will arrive running Android 12, not Android 13, which came out in August. Oddly enough, it’ll be one of the only phones I can think of off the top of my head that doesn’t offer 5G. However, that’s almost a benefit, as 5G isn’t that great and kills battery life. The phone doesn’t have NFC either, so you can’t make mobile payments.

Moto G Play phone on a table next to food.
Motorola

The big screen is only 720p, so it’s not the best display available, but that helps it achieve an impressive “three-day battery life,” according to Motorola. Other specs include a MediaTek Helio G37 processor with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, but you’ll get a MicroSD slot for storage expansion.

The Moto G Play (2023) still has a lot to offer for the price. It’s the first Moto G Play with a triple camera setup, even if two are 2MP for macro photos and depth sensing. The primary camera gets a nice boost to 16MP (up from 13 megapixels) and a better f/1.2 lens.

If you’re on a budget but want a phone with a big screen, excellent battery life, and are okay with 4G speeds, the new Moto G Play (2023) arrives on January 12th from Best Buy, Amazon, and Motorola’s website.

Source: Motorola

