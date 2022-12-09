The New Moto G Play (2023) Packs a 90Hz Display for $169

In case you forgot, Motorola is still busy pumping out budget Android smartphones, the latest being the all-new Moto G Play 2023 (2nd Gen) phone. It pairs a big screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a massive battery, all for only $170.

Motorola’s latest phone coming in early 2023 is as budget-friendly as it gets, for better or worse. And while buyers will enjoy a large 6.5-inch 90Hz display, 5,000 mAh battery, and a triple camera setup on the rear, it’s missing a few features we’ve come to expect these days.

For starters, the new 2023 Moto G Play will arrive running Android 12, not Android 13, which came out in August. Oddly enough, it’ll be one of the only phones I can think of off the top of my head that doesn’t offer 5G. However, that’s almost a benefit, as 5G isn’t that great and kills battery life. The phone doesn’t have NFC either, so you can’t make mobile payments.

The big screen is only 720p, so it’s not the best display available, but that helps it achieve an impressive “three-day battery life,” according to Motorola. Other specs include a MediaTek Helio G37 processor with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, but you’ll get a MicroSD slot for storage expansion.

The Moto G Play (2023) still has a lot to offer for the price. It’s the first Moto G Play with a triple camera setup, even if two are 2MP for macro photos and depth sensing. The primary camera gets a nice boost to 16MP (up from 13 megapixels) and a better f/1.2 lens.

If you’re on a budget but want a phone with a big screen, excellent battery life, and are okay with 4G speeds, the new Moto G Play (2023) arrives on January 12th from Best Buy, Amazon, and Motorola’s website.