Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
TryMySnacks Review: A Taste Around the World
Orbitkey Ring V2 Review: Ridiculously Innovative
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Drop + EPOS H3X Review: An Affordable Gaming Headset That's Also Great for Music
Victrola Music Edition 2 Review: A Stylish Bluetooth Speaker With a Few Twists
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Eve Rolls Out the Matter Update for Its Smart Home Products

You must join an Early Access Program to install the update, though.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A table fan plugged into an Eve Energy smart plug.
Eve

While other companies are struggling to deal with Matter, it seems that Eve has a strong head start. The HomeKit-focused smart home company is currently rolling out its first Matter update to customers in an Early Access Program.

This is a bit confusing, so let me clarify a few things up front. The only products that support this update are Eve’s Door and Window sensors, Motion Sensor (2nd gen), and the Eve Energy smart plug.  Once you update your Eve devices to Matter, they cannot migrate back to HomeKit. (Existing automations and schedules will continue working, and you can still control these devices from the Apple Home app.)

Customers must join an Early Access Program to install the update. Once you’re enrolled in the program (which may take some time), you’ll receive an email containing Test Flight access for the Matter update. Users in Eve’s Beta program can enroll in Early Access starting December 12th. Other users must wait until December 13th to apply for enrollment.

This update requires an iPhone or iPad running iOS 16.2 or later. You’ll also need a Thread Border Router, such as the HomePod Mini or Apple TV 4K. If you haven’t updated your HomePod or Apple TV in a while, do so before updating your Eve devices.

Matter, The Great Universal Smart Home Standard, Is Already Fragmented
RELATEDMatter, The Great Universal Smart Home Standard, Is Already Fragmented

I’m disappointed that this update isn’t very straightforward. But, to be fair, it’s probably out of Eve’s control. The Matter standard is supposed to simplify smart homes by acting as a “universal translator,” effectively making all apps and devices compatible with each other regardless of their brand. But Matter is off to a pretty rocky start, and manufacturers can’t seem to agree on implementation.

Either way, this update opens a lot of doors for Eve. Previously a HomeKit brand, the company’s products now boast compatibility with Samsung SmartThings (support for Alexa and Google Home arrives at a later date). And it’s all thanks to Matter—assuming that everything works correctly, of course.

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »