iFixit’s Best Tool Just Got a Huge Upgrade

Electronics projects require care, attention, and an organized workspace. That’s why we suggest using a project mat when performing repairs or creating DIY gadgets. Now, thanks to iFixit, we can finally point our readers toward an all-in-one project mat that ticks every box.

Available today for $30, the new FixMat is a large workspace (9.8 x 11.8 inches) with a magnetic dry-erase surface, six sorting bins, and an anti-static design. Graphics on the surface of this mat allow you to quickly organize and label small parts, which stay in place thanks to that magnetic backing (even when you need to transport a project to another part of your home or workplace).

Plus, the FixMat is fully stackable and has a dedicated space for project labeling. This makes it a compelling option for engineers and professional repair businesses. I’m also a fan of the legend in the corner of this mat, which lists 12 screw types.

The FixMat is sort of like a combined version of iFixit’s Project Mat (a magnetic whiteboard) and Anti-Static Project Tray (a sorting bin). But with its all-in-on form factor and cool design, the FixMat really stands on its own. It’s an exciting little product, to say the least.

You can order the FixMat today for $30. Order over $65 and get free shipping with code CELEBRATE, or add an iFixit repair bundle for a 20% discount—this offer ends December 14th, and you need to order ASAP if you want to get this stuff by Christmas.