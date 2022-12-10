Buying Guides
You Can Rent an Actual Hobbit Hole From ‘Lord of the Rings’ on Airbnb

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
The Hobbiton movie set in New Zealand
Martin Pelanek/Shutterstock.com

In celebration of the 10th anniversary of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, the owner of the New Zealand filming location of Hobbiton from The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies is welcoming guests to stay overnight in a hobbit hole. Bookings open through Airbnb on December 13th.

The remote location can’t be reached by private travel, so if you decide to book a stay for $6 per night ($10 NZD), you’ll be transported from Auckland, New Zealand airport by chartered car to the 2,500-acre working farm where the set is located. There, you’ll have access to 44 hobbit holes on the Hobbiton movie set, as well as The Millhouse, The GreenDragon Inn, and other locations from Peter Jackson’s set of Tolkien-based film trilogies.

As for your personal hobbit hole, that’s been curated by the movie’s creative director Brian Massey for ultimate realism and even contains a writing nook fit for Bilbo Baggins himself. As part of your stay, you’ll also receive a private behind-the-scenes private tour of the Hobbiton movie set. And you’ll even get an evening banquet at The Green Dragon Inn.

There are some rules that you and your party will have to follow. First is that everyone must be at least 18 years old, and a maximum of four people per group. No parties are allowed, and no pets. You’ll also have to stay close to your hobbit hole when the sun goes down, as there have been “multiple troll sightings as of late.”

Stays at Hobbiton will take place from March 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18, 2023. Potential guests must have a verified Airbnb profile and a history of positive reviews to be considered for a stay at the iconic movie location.

Source: Airbnb

