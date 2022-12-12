Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)

TryMySnacks Review: A Taste Around the World
Orbitkey Ring V2 Review: Ridiculously Innovative
Drop + EPOS H3X Review: An Affordable Gaming Headset That's Also Great for Music
Victrola Music Edition 2 Review: A Stylish Bluetooth Speaker With a Few Twists
Rivian ‘Snow Mode’ Update Arrives With a Slew of Improvements

Handle snowy roads and enjoy pre-heated seats.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news.

@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Rivian R1T driving in the snow.
Rivian

Now that the Rivian R1T and R1S “electric adventure vehicles” are readily available, the company is busy adding new features with quick software updates. The latest arrived on December 9th, adding a new ‘Snow Mode’ just in time for winter and several other improvements.

While the Camp Mode update earlier this year was pretty awesome, not everyone camps with their vehicle. However, the latest Rivian software update, version 2022.47, is something every owner can appreciate.

Just in time for the cold, snowy weather conditions, Rivian’s latest update added a new “Snow Mode” for drivers. Once selected, the vehicle will automatically relax the throttle response and reduces regenerative braking for better control in snow and low-grip road surfaces. This is one of many awesome Rivian features.

The official Rivan Forums posted details on the update, which mentions new cabin pre-heating options inside the Rivian app, improved ride quality, battery improvements, and several small software-related bug fixes.

The latest Rivian December update allows the mobile app to pre-heat the second-row seats and futon, heat the steering wheel, and remotely turn on defrost. That way, owners can go out to a warm vehicle, unplug it, and hit the road.

Owners will also notice new Spotify features, the option to stream music with TIDAL, new audiobooks, and independent volume controls for various sources, from maps, and navigation, to phones.

Additionally, Rivian’s latest update version 2022.47 includes over a dozen software fixes and improvements to the overall vehicle experience. The update is rolling out now for supported vehicles.

via Rivian Forums

