Rivian ‘Snow Mode’ Update Arrives With a Slew of Improvements

Now that the Rivian R1T and R1S “electric adventure vehicles” are readily available, the company is busy adding new features with quick software updates. The latest arrived on December 9th, adding a new ‘Snow Mode’ just in time for winter and several other improvements.

While the Camp Mode update earlier this year was pretty awesome, not everyone camps with their vehicle. However, the latest Rivian software update, version 2022.47, is something every owner can appreciate.

Just in time for the cold, snowy weather conditions, Rivian’s latest update added a new “Snow Mode” for drivers. Once selected, the vehicle will automatically relax the throttle response and reduces regenerative braking for better control in snow and low-grip road surfaces. This is one of many awesome Rivian features.

The official Rivan Forums posted details on the update, which mentions new cabin pre-heating options inside the Rivian app, improved ride quality, battery improvements, and several small software-related bug fixes.

The latest Rivian December update allows the mobile app to pre-heat the second-row seats and futon, heat the steering wheel, and remotely turn on defrost. That way, owners can go out to a warm vehicle, unplug it, and hit the road.

Owners will also notice new Spotify features, the option to stream music with TIDAL, new audiobooks, and independent volume controls for various sources, from maps, and navigation, to phones.

Additionally, Rivian’s latest update version 2022.47 includes over a dozen software fixes and improvements to the overall vehicle experience. The update is rolling out now for supported vehicles.