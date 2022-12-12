Get Anker’s Big 40,000 mAh Portable Battery for Only $59

Portable chargers are great for keeping all your devices powered up while you’re on the go. And if you need to charge more than a smartphone throughout the day, Anker’s 40,000 mAh portable battery pack is at an all-time low price on Amazon.

Anker is one of the best brands for charging accessories and gadgets, whether that’s magnetic Popsocket battery packs, portable chargers, or massive power stations. Right now, you can get the latest Anker 347 Power Bank with 40,000 mAh of power for only $59. That’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

While the company recently changed its naming scheme, many may know this as the Anker Powercore 40K. That’s enough on-demand power to fully charge a MacBook Air or enough to recharge the latest Samsung or Apple smartphone upwards of 7-8 times.

Anker’s 40,000 mAh portable battery can charge four devices simultaneously thanks to two high-speed USB-A ports and two USB-C ports. It supports the power delivery standard via USB-C and offers fast-charging speeds for most smartphones and accessories.

Remember that this isn’t your average portable battery that’ll charge a phone once or maybe twice. It’s huge, weighs only 2 lbs, and easily keeps all your gadgets full of juice. Grab one today on Amazon before they’re gone.