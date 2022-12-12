My Favorite Google Pixel Phone Is Just $299 at Amazon

I have good news if you missed out on all the epic Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals last month. My favorite Google Pixel phone is only $299 right now on Amazon. I’m talking about the Pixel 6a, Google’s best bang for your buck, which usually retails for $449.

And while we’ve seen the Pixel 6a drop to $399 in the past, it’s not often you find a deal this good. Honestly, it’s one of the best budget smartphones released in 2022, and for $299, it’s an absolute steal. That discount of 33% matches the lowest price we’ve seen for the device.

Keep in mind that the Pixel 6a isn’t Google’s flagship phone. Now that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are available, most people are looking at those high-end devices instead. However, if you’re on a budget and want nearly the same experience but don’t need the latest and greatest camera, you can’t go wrong with the Pixel 6a.

The Google Pixel 6a packs an excellent 6.1-inch 1080p HD display, the Tensor processor, a 12MP primary camera and 12MP ultra-wide lens, IP67 water-resistance, and it is as good as it gets for under $300.

It’s worth noting that Amazon is offering several Google devices at a big discount right now. You can get the newer and even better Pixel 7 for $599 ($100 off) or the flagship Pixel 7 Pro for $749 ($150 off) for a limited time. As usual, we’re not sure how long these deals will last, so if you waited during Black Friday, don’t wait on this second chance.

If you need a new phone but are on a budget, grab the Pixel 6a in one of three color choices from the link below.