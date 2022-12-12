Buying Guides
My Favorite Google Pixel Phone Is Just $299 at Amazon

Cory Gunther
| 1 min read
Pixel 6a held in person's hand
Justin Duino / Review Geek

I have good news if you missed out on all the epic Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals last month. My favorite Google Pixel phone is only $299 right now on Amazon. I’m talking about the Pixel 6a, Google’s best bang for your buck, which usually retails for $449.

And while we’ve seen the Pixel 6a drop to $399 in the past, it’s not often you find a deal this good. Honestly, it’s one of the best budget smartphones released in 2022, and for $299, it’s an absolute steal. That discount of 33% matches the lowest price we’ve seen for the device.

Keep in mind that the Pixel 6a isn’t Google’s flagship phone. Now that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are available, most people are looking at those high-end devices instead. However, if you’re on a budget and want nearly the same experience but don’t need the latest and greatest camera, you can’t go wrong with the Pixel 6a.

Google Pixel 6a Review: Serious Bang For Your Buck
RELATEDGoogle Pixel 6a Review: Serious Bang For Your Buck

The Google Pixel 6a packs an excellent 6.1-inch 1080p HD display, the Tensor processor, a 12MP primary camera and 12MP ultra-wide lens, IP67 water-resistance, and it is as good as it gets for under $300.

It’s worth noting that Amazon is offering several Google devices at a big discount right now. You can get the newer and even better Pixel 7 for $599 ($100 off) or the flagship Pixel 7 Pro for $749 ($150 off) for a limited time. As usual, we’re not sure how long these deals will last, so if you waited during Black Friday, don’t wait on this second chance.

If you need a new phone but are on a budget, grab the Pixel 6a in one of three color choices from the link below.

Google Pixel 6a - 5G Android Phone - Unlocked Smartphone with 12 Megapixel Camera and 24-Hour Battery - Charcoal

Amazon is currently offering Google's latest budget Pixel 6a smartphone at a 33% discount, making it only $299.

Amazon

$299.00
$449.00 Save 33%

