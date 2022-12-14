Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
TryMySnacks Review: A Taste Around the World
Orbitkey Ring V2 Review: Ridiculously Innovative
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Mysterium VPN Review: Kicking the Tires of a dVPN
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 10) Laptop Review: A Featherlight Powerhouse
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

OnePlus Is About to Reveal a Mysterious New Product

Probably not the OnePlus 11

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
OnePlus store sign.
Robert Way/Shutterstock.com

OnePlus has announced a special product launch event for December 17th on its Webio page. The mysterious event bears the tagline “New direction, new action, new future,” Android Police reports. There’s no mention of what product will be released in the post.

Throughout the year, rumors and leaks have swirled around the upcoming OnePlus 11 smartphone. However, since the company didn’t mention the next iteration of its namesake, it’s unlikely that we’ll see the launch of that device this weekend. In previous OnePlus smartphone launches, the company puts out teasers and promotional material beforehand.

A OnePlus Mechanical Keyboard Is Apparently Coming Soon
RELATEDA OnePlus Mechanical Keyboard Is Apparently Coming Soon

Additionally, the company has already shared some of the specifications of the OnePlus 11 in previous Webio posts. So, playing coy with the actual launch of the product doesn’t make much sense. Plus, the company announced the OnePlus 10 Pro on January 11th, 2022. Making two major smartphone launches in a single calendar year wouldn’t jive with the company’s typical behavior.

However, the event coincides with the ninth anniversary of the company’s founding. And the tagline “new direction, new action, new future” could somehow be an allusion to that. But it’s impossible to know for sure.

What will OnePlus launch this weekend? We’ll just have to wait and find out.

Sources: Android Police, Trusted Reviews

READ NEXT
Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »