OnePlus Is About to Reveal a Mysterious New Product

OnePlus has announced a special product launch event for December 17th on its Webio page. The mysterious event bears the tagline “New direction, new action, new future,” Android Police reports. There’s no mention of what product will be released in the post.

Throughout the year, rumors and leaks have swirled around the upcoming OnePlus 11 smartphone. However, since the company didn’t mention the next iteration of its namesake, it’s unlikely that we’ll see the launch of that device this weekend. In previous OnePlus smartphone launches, the company puts out teasers and promotional material beforehand.

Additionally, the company has already shared some of the specifications of the OnePlus 11 in previous Webio posts. So, playing coy with the actual launch of the product doesn’t make much sense. Plus, the company announced the OnePlus 10 Pro on January 11th, 2022. Making two major smartphone launches in a single calendar year wouldn’t jive with the company’s typical behavior.

However, the event coincides with the ninth anniversary of the company’s founding. And the tagline “new direction, new action, new future” could somehow be an allusion to that. But it’s impossible to know for sure.

What will OnePlus launch this weekend? We’ll just have to wait and find out.