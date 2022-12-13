Buying Guides
News

Save 15% On Steelcase High-Performance Office Chairs

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
| 1 min read
The Steelcase Series 1 chair on a gray background.
Steelcase

If you’re thinking of upgrading your office chair (and know you aren’t getting one for Christmas), now might be the time to pull out your credit card. Steelcase is offering 15% off its High-Performance Seating with coupon code ELEVATE15.

Note: This sale ends December 26th, 2022.

Steelcase is a well-known and coveted office chair brand, similar to Herman-Miller. Its products have a cult following, and more importantly, they come at a reasonable price. The Steelcase Series 1, for example, starts at just $455 when you use today’s coupon code.

Here are our favorite chairs available in this sale:

Everything You Need for an Ergonomic Office
RELATEDEverything You Need for an Ergonomic Office

Remember to use coupon code ELEVATE15 during checkout to get this discount. And bear in mind that custom chair configurations will cost more than the prices listed in this article. (You also have to pay sales tax.)

This deal ends December 26th. I suggest taking advantage of it today, especially if you need a killer Christmas gift for a friend or family member.

Steelcase Series 1

Save 15% on the Steelcase Series 1 and other premium office chairs with coupon code ELEVATE15.

Steelcase
