We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
Microsoft’s Most Unique App Goes Open-Source

Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
OpturaDesign/Shutterstock.com

Today, Microsoft Research announced that it will discontinue development of Soundscape, a navigational app for visually-impaired people. The company plans to make the app’s code open-source on January 3rd, 2023.

Soundscape is not a conventional turn-by-turn direction app, as people with visual impairments would have trouble following a map on a small display. Rather, it harnesses the power of augmented reality and three-dimensional audio to guide people to points of interest in unfamiliar settings.

However, the current Soundscape app won’t be going away immediately, you can still download it from the iOS store until January 3rd, and it will remain functional until the end of June 2023. And the Microsoft Azure services that enable Soundscape will still be supported by the company throughout that period.

Why Should You Use Open-Source Software?
RELATEDWhy Should You Use Open-Source Software?

In the Microsoft Research Blog post that announced the end of Soundscape development, the company stated that “it is natural to end or transition some projects.” And that “We feel the community can benefit from the novel experiences we developed for the Soundscape research project” as the reason for making the source code publicly available.

The release of Soundscape as open-source technology means that anyone can continue the work Microsoft Research began in 2017. The company plans to release the code on GitHub. However, since the current research project only works on iOS, the open-source code will only be compatible with that platform.

Download on the Apple App Store

Source: Microsoft Research Blog

