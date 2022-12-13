Buying Guides
News

The Google Pixel Watch Gets One Last Discount Before Christmas

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A close-up of the Pixel Watch with a green wrist band.
Google

You’re looking for a last-minute gift, and thankfully, Google is running a last-minute sale. Now’s your chance to grab the Pixel Watch for just $300—that’s $50 off the usual price. We expect this to be the final Pixel Watch sale of the holiday season, and possibly the last Pixel Watch discount of 2022.

For those who don’t know, the Pixel Watch is Google’s first attempt at a smartwatch. It runs on the new Wear OS 3 platform and features Fitbit integration for health, exercise, and sleep tracking. It also offers instant access to Google Assistant and uses Google Wallet for contactless payments.

Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch Get the Features You've Been Waiting For
RELATEDPixel 7 and Pixel Watch Get the Features You've Been Waiting For

The Pixel Watch usually costs $350, so this is a pretty solid deal. That said, only the Wi-Fi model of Pixel Watch is discounted. If you want the LTE model, you need to pay full price or wait for a different sale to come around.

Note that several other smartwatches, including the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, are also on sale at Amazon. Also, the Pixel Watch and Galaxy Watch are made for Android devices and don’t work well with iPhones.

Google Pixel Watch

The Google Pixel Watch offers a premium experience with Fitbit health and fitness tracking features. Grab it now for the discounted price of just $300.

Amazon


 

Google


 

Best Buy


 

Source: Google via Android Police

