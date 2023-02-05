The Best Tech Gadgets Under $50

Are you looking some inexpensive gift ideas? Or maybe you’re a gadgeteer looking to catch up on some cool tech. From photographs to note-taking and even some great portable items, this article gives you seven of the top, low-cost gadgets you need to pick up.

Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook

Imagine never having to purchase another notebook. Rocketbook can hook you up. This notebook has 42 sheets of a special type of paper that allows you to jot down ideas using any Pilot FriXion pen on seven different page styles. The seven styles are Planning, Listing, Goal Setting, Note-taking, Sketching, and Sharing Big Ideas.

The Rocketbook has several notable features. For starters, your ideas are smear-proof just 15 seconds after writing. Once you’ve completed writing, the pages can be easily scanned into the Rocketbook app on your smartphone. The free app (iOS, Android) uses a special, handwriting recognition technology (known as OCR) that can give you full page-transcriptions via email, allow you to search your handwriting inside the app, and use your handwritten text as the filename.

The app also features a shortcut system to scan and send PDFs or JPEGS to specific locations in Google Drive, Dropbox, Trello, Evernote, Box, OneDrive, OneNote, Slack, iMessage, iCloud, and email. Once you are done with any particular entries, just wipe off the pages with the included cloth and you are ready for the next wave of great ideas. The Rocketbook also comes in a variety of colors and sizes.

Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen)

Amazon continues to excel in connection and convenience with its latest Echo Show. The Show 5 is much more than a glorified digital photo frame. Features include video calling that utilizes a 2MP camera, streaming your favorite music (with lyrics) or TV shows on its 5.5-inch screen, and even using Alexa to set timers and alarms. It can also act as a hub for your smart home. It can easily set up tasks such as routines for compatible lights. Also, controlling compatible cameras is possible using the interactive display, your voice, or your motion.

The Show 5 can even keep you secure by allowing you to look in when you’re away. As long as you have a WiFi connection, you can easily access the camera view from the Alexa app (iOS, Android) and discreetly check in on pets, kids, babysitter, etc.

The Show 5 comes in three available colors: Charcoal, Deep Sea Blue, or Glacier White, and can be purchased with an adjustable stand.

Kodak Mobile Film Scanner

For those on your shopping list who have old 35mm films or slides and want to transfer them to digital format, Kodak has created the Mobile Film Scanner. This easy-to-use, simple-to-set-up stand allows users to place the film on the included backlight and line up the phone’s camera on the upper deck. The photos can then be imported into the app for editing.

Even though having your photos professionally duplicated can give you better quality, it can be pricey. The Mobile Photo Scanner is an inexpensive and quick way to convert your photo memories so they are readily available and updated for today’s technology.

PopSockets PopGrip for MagSafe

There’s nothing worse than dropping your phone and breaking it. PopSockets has a reputation for creating products with a secure grip. The patented design allows you to hold onto your phone so it doesn’t tumble out of your hands accidentally. But it can be virtually impossible to charge your phone wirelessly with the standard variety. The PopGrip works with your MagSafe cases and uses powerful magnets that easily attach to the back of your phone, and also makes for easy removal so you can charge it.

The signature stand that pops out is still there, so you can pull it out and prop your phone anywhere. Feel free to customize as well. They come in a wide variety of styles and colors.

Kenu Stance Mini Tripod

Getting your phone into just the right position for a good photo can be difficult at times. Kenu helps out with the Stance, a portable tripod that’s smaller than a pack of gum. So portable that it comes with an attached keyring for transport. The Stance is perfect for the shutterbug on the go who wants to take shots beyond selfies, such as group photos and action shots.

Holding your phone is a micromount that is made of an amorphous thermoplastic called Grilamid that plugs right into your charge port. The Stance’s premium zinc-alloy construction and non-slip feet create a stable base. The Stance comes in both an Apple and Android variety and even has a convenient bottle opener–just because.

Anker Power Strip

The Anker Power Strip goes beyond the average surge protector with big points in safety, portability, and versatility. The charging area measures 2.5 inches, making it compact enough to carry anywhere. The Power Strip has two USB-A, one USB-C, and three AC outlets, making it a great choice to power up your mobile devices on the go, no matter which method you use to charge.

With an impressive seven-point safety system, Anker promises to keep your technology protected with notable security features such as over-temperature control, fire-retardant casing, and a reinforced cable. If the safety features aren’t enough, Anker gives peace of mind with an 18-month product warranty and a lifetime, $25,000 connected equipment warranty.

JBL Clip 3

JBL has a long history of projecting sound, and they continue their standard of excellence with their latest Bluetooth mini speaker, the Clip 3. You can wirelessly stream high-quality sound from your smartphone or tablet. You can also take phone calls with the touch of a button, thanks to the noise and echo-canceling speakerphone.

JBL designed the Clip 3 to go with you and handle possible dangers. The carabiner coupling link is sturdy and can hold up to rock climbing or just hanging in the shower. And yes, you can take it into the shower, hang it by the pool, or handle spills because the Clip 3 is completely waterproof and can be safely immersed in just over three feet of water. You can also feel free to go for a while with a 10-hour battery life.