Join Audible Before the End of the Year for a 60% Discount

New Audible customers are getting a huge discount on subscription memberships this month. The world’s biggest audiobook retailer is offering 60% off Audible Premium Plus subscriptions for those who sign up by December 31st. The first four months of the service will cost just $5.95 per month.

After the four-month promotional period, Audible Premium Plus will increase to the regular monthly price of $14.95. It’s a fantastic deal. However, the fine print states that it “may not be combined with other offers,” so the normal free audiobook that comes with a free 30-day trial is likely not included with this discount.

An Audible Premium Plus membership gives you one Audible credit each month, which you can use to purchase any title in the company’s catalog of hundreds of thousands of audiobooks. Additionally, you’ll get access to the Audible Plus Catalog for unlimited reading without having to spend a credit. The Plus Catalog currently has more than 11,000 titles to choose from. Audible also hosts podcasts, some of which you can only get by subscribing to Audible Premium Plus.

Audible Premium Plus also has a two-credit-per-month plan that costs $22.95. And even though that isn’t available for the 60% discount, if you decide an Audible membership is right for you and want even more premium audiobooks, you can easily change your plan on Audible’s website. Furthermore, if you decide that you only want access to the Plus Catalog and don’t need the monthly credit, you can downgrade to the Plus tier that only costs $7.95 per month.

Audible Premium Plus Try Audible Premium Plus today for a 60% discount for four months.