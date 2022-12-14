Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
TryMySnacks Review: A Taste Around the World
Orbitkey Ring V2 Review: Ridiculously Innovative
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Mysterium VPN Review: Kicking the Tires of a dVPN
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 10) Laptop Review: A Featherlight Powerhouse
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Your Tesla is Now a Gaming Rig After Latest Update

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Steam running in a Tesla car.
Tesla

Tesla has released its annual holiday software update this week, and it’s massive. As promised, select Tesla vehicles now have the Steam beta, giving owners access to thousands of high-end games. Then, there are new cabin camera controls, Model Y Track Mode, and more.

In 2020, Elon Musk promised that the Model S would have a built-in gaming rig powerful enough to play AAA games like the Witcher 3 or PS5-level graphics. The 2022 holiday update is rolling out this week, but it only delivers Steam to the newest Model S and X vehicles.

Tesla does plan to offer a retrofit for vehicles that don’t have the latest graphics performance with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, but we’re not sure when. Unfortunately, this doesn’t work on Model 3/Y. Here’s a quick video of what to expect, followed by more details about this latest update.

According to the holiday update release notes, courtesy of NotaTeslaApp, owners can quickly pair a Bluetooth game controller to their Tesla and jump into the latest AAA titles like Cyberpunk 2077.

Why Is Tesla So Interested In Gaming?
RELATEDWhy Is Tesla So Interested In Gaming?

If you’re wondering why Tesla would do such a thing, the automaker has its reasons. Tesla believes that as cars get more advanced, thanks to features like full self-driving, having entertainment like movies and video games will be important in vehicles. Or, you know, while you’re waiting for the Supercharger to finish.

While Steam inside a Tesla is the headline feature here, that’s not all you can expect in this massive update. Tesla’s official holiday update version 2022.44.25.1 finally added Apple Music, access to the cabin camera in dog mode to check on your pups, Track Mode on the Model Y Performance, improved media controls, and Zoom calls from the cabin. You can even set the turn signals to deactivate automatically once you change lanes.

There are also navigational UI improvements, better MyQ garage controls, an Emissions mode that makes your car fart (seriously), more customization in Sentry mode, additional battery temps info, and much more. As we said earlier, this is a big update.

Most of the features that arrived this week are available on all models, but you’ll need to check your vehicle to find out for sure. Either way, the update is rolling out as we speak, so give it a download and enjoy all it has to offer.

Source: Twitter

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »