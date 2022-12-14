Your Tesla is Now a Gaming Rig After Latest Update

Tesla has released its annual holiday software update this week, and it’s massive. As promised, select Tesla vehicles now have the Steam beta, giving owners access to thousands of high-end games. Then, there are new cabin camera controls, Model Y Track Mode, and more.

In 2020, Elon Musk promised that the Model S would have a built-in gaming rig powerful enough to play AAA games like the Witcher 3 or PS5-level graphics. The 2022 holiday update is rolling out this week, but it only delivers Steam to the newest Model S and X vehicles.

Tesla does plan to offer a retrofit for vehicles that don’t have the latest graphics performance with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, but we’re not sure when. Unfortunately, this doesn’t work on Model 3/Y. Here’s a quick video of what to expect, followed by more details about this latest update.

Play Video

According to the holiday update release notes, courtesy of NotaTeslaApp, owners can quickly pair a Bluetooth game controller to their Tesla and jump into the latest AAA titles like Cyberpunk 2077.

If you’re wondering why Tesla would do such a thing, the automaker has its reasons. Tesla believes that as cars get more advanced, thanks to features like full self-driving, having entertainment like movies and video games will be important in vehicles. Or, you know, while you’re waiting for the Supercharger to finish.

While Steam inside a Tesla is the headline feature here, that’s not all you can expect in this massive update. Tesla’s official holiday update version 2022.44.25.1 finally added Apple Music, access to the cabin camera in dog mode to check on your pups, Track Mode on the Model Y Performance, improved media controls, and Zoom calls from the cabin. You can even set the turn signals to deactivate automatically once you change lanes.

& more: – Control your garage door remotely using MyQ from your touchscreen

– Emissions Testing Mode in the Tesla app 💨

– Always show Rainbow Road 🌈

– Make Zoom calls with the cabin camera

– UI cards are back, including a new media card — Tesla (@Tesla) December 13, 2022

There are also navigational UI improvements, better MyQ garage controls, an Emissions mode that makes your car fart (seriously), more customization in Sentry mode, additional battery temps info, and much more. As we said earlier, this is a big update.

Most of the features that arrived this week are available on all models, but you’ll need to check your vehicle to find out for sure. Either way, the update is rolling out as we speak, so give it a download and enjoy all it has to offer.