Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
TryMySnacks Review: A Taste Around the World
Orbitkey Ring V2 Review: Ridiculously Innovative
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Mysterium VPN Review: Kicking the Tires of a dVPN
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 10) Laptop Review: A Featherlight Powerhouse
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Polestar Debuts a New Limited Edition CAKE Electric Moped

Cruise the city in style.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Polestar's new electric moped.
Polestar / CAKE

The Swedish electric automaker Polestar has unveiled its second limited-edition electric moped in partnership with CAKE, the high-performance electric bike company out of Sweden. Polestar will also offer this exclusive all-electric moped in North America, making it a first for the brand.

Electric vehicles aren’t the only thing Polestar has to offer. For those unaware, this isn’t Polestar’s first venture into electric bikes and mopeds. The company unveiled an EV cargo sled for inner-city travel in 2021, and this is actually the second CAKE Makka from the automaker.

The first Polestar CAKE Makka sold out almost instantly back in 2021, so I had a feeling it would make a return at some point. And while yes, the design is a bit interesting, it has that bespoke touch and CAKE’s usual Swedish design language.

With this second limited-edition CAKE Makka from Polestar, buyers are getting a neat moped inspired by the exterior color first seen on the Polestar electric roadster concept, which is coming to market as the Polestar 6. Here are a few additional photos showing off all it has to offer.

1 of 3
Polestar CAKE Makka moped
Polestar / CAKE
Front of the Polestar Makka moped
Polestar / CAKE
Polestar Makka moped suspension.
Polestar / CAKE
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2
Navigate to Slide Number 3

According to the press release, this new CAKE Makka Polestar edition is capable of 28 MPH (45 km/h) and around 34 miles (55 km) of range, thanks to a dual battery setup. Those are a 48V and 31 Ah battery configuration with a 1.5 kWh of total capacity.

Polestar 3 Electric SUV Debuts With 300 Mile Range
RELATEDPolestar 3 Electric SUV Debuts With 300 Mile Range

With 34 miles of range, a comfortably low ride height, and the detachable and customizable rear cargo carry rack, this all-electric moped is perfect for those driving around the inner city. You’ll also notice that Polestar changed the Makka slightly by changing out the headlight, adding that fun Sky color, not to mention the upgraded Öhlins suspension.

Polestar says it’ll come with several optional cargo carrier configurations, including boxes, a passenger seat, additional racks, and other accessories for those in need.

Interestingly enough, while the original Polestar CAKE Makka arrived for under $4,000, this new second-generation moped will retail for $5,300. And while that’s pretty expensive compared to many cargo ebikes, keep in mind that this is a moped and doesn’t require any pedaling. Plus, the design is certainly something you don’t see every day.

The CAKE Makka Polestar edition is shipped and sold by CAKE, so grab yours starting December 14th from the official RideCake store.

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »