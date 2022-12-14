Polestar Debuts a New Limited Edition CAKE Electric Moped

The Swedish electric automaker Polestar has unveiled its second limited-edition electric moped in partnership with CAKE, the high-performance electric bike company out of Sweden. Polestar will also offer this exclusive all-electric moped in North America, making it a first for the brand.

Electric vehicles aren’t the only thing Polestar has to offer. For those unaware, this isn’t Polestar’s first venture into electric bikes and mopeds. The company unveiled an EV cargo sled for inner-city travel in 2021, and this is actually the second CAKE Makka from the automaker.

The first Polestar CAKE Makka sold out almost instantly back in 2021, so I had a feeling it would make a return at some point. And while yes, the design is a bit interesting, it has that bespoke touch and CAKE’s usual Swedish design language.

With this second limited-edition CAKE Makka from Polestar, buyers are getting a neat moped inspired by the exterior color first seen on the Polestar electric roadster concept, which is coming to market as the Polestar 6. Here are a few additional photos showing off all it has to offer.

According to the press release, this new CAKE Makka Polestar edition is capable of 28 MPH (45 km/h) and around 34 miles (55 km) of range, thanks to a dual battery setup. Those are a 48V and 31 Ah battery configuration with a 1.5 kWh of total capacity.

With 34 miles of range, a comfortably low ride height, and the detachable and customizable rear cargo carry rack, this all-electric moped is perfect for those driving around the inner city. You’ll also notice that Polestar changed the Makka slightly by changing out the headlight, adding that fun Sky color, not to mention the upgraded Öhlins suspension.

Polestar says it’ll come with several optional cargo carrier configurations, including boxes, a passenger seat, additional racks, and other accessories for those in need.

Interestingly enough, while the original Polestar CAKE Makka arrived for under $4,000, this new second-generation moped will retail for $5,300. And while that’s pretty expensive compared to many cargo ebikes, keep in mind that this is a moped and doesn’t require any pedaling. Plus, the design is certainly something you don’t see every day.

The CAKE Makka Polestar edition is shipped and sold by CAKE, so grab yours starting December 14th from the official RideCake store.