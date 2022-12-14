Super Nintendo World’s U.S. Theme Park Opens in Early 2023

Universal Studios Hollywood is finally ready to open its latest theme park addition, and it’s the United States’ first Super Nintendo World. And while it’ll only have one ride, it sounds like a dream come true for fans.

The first Super Nintendo World opened in Japan in February 2021, and now it’s finally coming stateside. You’ll be able to experience the world of Nintendo in California on February 17th, 2023. Then, we’re expecting another at the Orlando, Florida, location at a later date.

Fans can dine at the Toadstool Cafe, explore the world of Nintendo, or enjoy ground-breaking new rides. The first and only (for now) ride will be Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, an AR experience unlike any other. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like we’ll be getting Yoshi’s Adventure train ride from the park in Japan. Still, Hollywood could eventually get the Donkey Kong arena headed to Super Nintendo World in Osaka, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Play Video

According to the theme park’s official website, fans can expect all sorts of fun. You’ll be able to meet Mario and his friends face-to-face, buy merch at the 1-Up factory, and dine at the Cafe mentioned earlier, along with getting souvenirs from the Character Shop and another Nintendo store at the Universal Studios Hollywood City Walk.

I don’t know about you guys, but the idea of a real-life Mario Kart ride excites me. Again, the Universal Studios Hollywood Super Nintendo World opens on February 17th, 2023. Buy your tickets today starting at $109.