Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
TryMySnacks Review: A Taste Around the World
Orbitkey Ring V2 Review: Ridiculously Innovative
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Mysterium VPN Review: Kicking the Tires of a dVPN
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 10) Laptop Review: A Featherlight Powerhouse
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Super Nintendo World’s U.S. Theme Park Opens in Early 2023

Real-life Mario Kart is all I needed to hear.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Nintendo Super World Theme park logo.
Nintendo / Universal Studios

Universal Studios Hollywood is finally ready to open its latest theme park addition, and it’s the United States’ first Super Nintendo World. And while it’ll only have one ride, it sounds like a dream come true for fans.

The first Super Nintendo World opened in Japan in February 2021, and now it’s finally coming stateside. You’ll be able to experience the world of Nintendo in California on February 17th, 2023. Then, we’re expecting another at the Orlando, Florida, location at a later date.

Fans can dine at the Toadstool Cafe, explore the world of Nintendo, or enjoy ground-breaking new rides. The first and only (for now) ride will be Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, an AR experience unlike any other. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like we’ll be getting Yoshi’s Adventure train ride from the park in Japan. Still, Hollywood could eventually get the Donkey Kong arena headed to Super Nintendo World in Osaka, but we’ll have to wait and see.

According to the theme park’s official website, fans can expect all sorts of fun. You’ll be able to meet Mario and his friends face-to-face, buy merch at the 1-Up factory, and dine at the Cafe mentioned earlier, along with getting souvenirs from the Character Shop and another Nintendo store at the Universal Studios Hollywood City Walk.

I don’t know about you guys, but the idea of a real-life Mario Kart ride excites me. Again, the Universal Studios Hollywood Super Nintendo World opens on February 17th, 2023. Buy your tickets today starting at $109.

via The Verge

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »