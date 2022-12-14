Buying Guides
8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)

FROM LIFESAVVY
TryMySnacks Review: A Taste Around the World
Orbitkey Ring V2 Review: Ridiculously Innovative
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Mysterium VPN Review: Kicking the Tires of a dVPN
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 10) Laptop Review: A Featherlight Powerhouse
LEGO Kicks Off 2023 with a Jazzy New Set

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT.

The LEGO Jazz club sitting on a table. The included minifigs are smiling and waving outside the club.
LEGO

After a long and frustrating year, it’s time to jazz things up a bit. LEGO is kicking off 2023 with the launch of its Jazz Club, a massive 1,899-piece set that includes eight colorful minifigures, a pizzeria, and a swingin’ jazz stage. The Jazz Club goes on sale January 4th for $230.

According to LEGO, the new Jazz Club is assembled in five distinct sections, which are subsequently joined into one big building. It’s also one of the few LEGO sets to use an angled doorway, which looks great when paired with the jazzy setting.

The Jazz Club’s exterior is very exciting, with a large sign, a marquee, and outdoor seating. But its interior goes a step further—it includes a jazz stage, an office, and a dressing room. And if you’re not a big jazz fan, this set includes a small pizzeria with a second-floor tailor shop and a rooftop garden.

7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks
The set also comes with eight minifigures; a jazz singer, drummer, bassist, club manager, magician, pizza chef, delivery driver, and tailor. If you want a pianist for your jazz band, I guess you need to host some auditions.

The new Jazz Club is part of LEGO’s Modular Buildings Collection, which encourages fans to build custom LEGO cities. Other sets in this collection include the Boutique Hotel, Bookshop, and Police Station. (These are very expensive sets, by the way.)

Again, the Jazz Club launches January 4th for $230. If you’re a VIP member, you can order the set starting January 1st.

LEGO Jazz Club

The latest addition to LEGO’s Modular Buildings Collection, the Jazz Club, features 2,899 pieces and contains several interior settings. It’s a killer addition to any LEGO city, and it may be a great gift for a jazz fan.

LEGO
