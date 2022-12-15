Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
TryMySnacks Review: A Taste Around the World
Orbitkey Ring V2 Review: Ridiculously Innovative
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Beyerdynamic M 70 PRO X Review: A Great Mic For Podcasters and Streamers
Mysterium VPN Review: Kicking the Tires of a dVPN
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Android and Google Nest Devices Now Support Matter

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The matter logo over a photo of the Google Pixel 7 smartphone.
Andrew Heinzman / Review Geek, CSA Alliance

Starting today, all Android phones and Google Nest products are Matter-enabled. While this update will not provide an immediate change for the average user, it sets the stage for smart home development in 2023.

The Matter standard (formerly Project CHIP) aims to make all smart home devices work together regardless of their branding. Every major smart home brand is involved in Matter’s development, though only a handful of companies, including Eve, currently sell Matter-enabled devices. (Certification and implementation of this protocol takes time, unfortunately.)

Most users will not immediately notice the effects of this update. At least, not unless they encounter Fast Pair, a Matter feature that should help you identify and quickly set up new devices using any Matter-compatible smart home app, such as Google Home. Assuming that Google did everything correctly, setting up a new device with Fast Pair should feel similar to connecting a Bluetooth device with your phone.

Interestingly, nearly all of Google’s indoor smart home hardware now doubles as a Matter Hub (which is required for Google Home control over Matter devices). The following devices double as Matter Hubs: Google Home and Home Mini speakers, Nest Mini, Nest Audio, Nest Hub (first and second-gen), Nest Hub Max, and the new Nest WiFi Pro.

Matter, The Great Universal Smart Home Standard, Is Already Fragmented
RELATEDMatter, The Great Universal Smart Home Standard, Is Already Fragmented

This update also turns the Nest Wifi Pro, Nest Hub Max, and second-gen Nest Hub into Thread Border Routers. I know, this is getting confusing—Thread is a wireless communications standard that lets smart home devices relay information between each other, increasing response time and wireless range. To set up a device with Thread, you need a Thread Border Router.

We should celebrate Google’s implementation of the Matter standard. It’s a serious milestone in the smart home market. Still, we’re not happy with Matter’s loose implementation, and we worry that this new protocol could make things more complicated if companies don’t learn to collaborate.

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »