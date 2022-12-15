Buying Guides
“Cyber Attack” Took Down FuboTV During World Cup Semifinal

Details on the leak are scarce, unfortunately.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
An illustration of the FuboTV logo over a soccer ball.
Pasko Maksim / Shutterstock.com

If you want to stream the World Cup on the big screen, FuboTV is one of your only options. And, unfortunately, FuboTV went doing during the December 14th semifinal match between France and Morocco. The streaming company now claims that a “cyber attack” interrupted the game.

This interruption began at around 9 AM ET. Upon opening the FuboTV app, customers were met with an endless loading screen. Account sign-in and management also stopped working. According to FuboTV, the problems started to resolve “later that evening,” approximately 6 PM ET.

We’re not entirely sure what happened to FuboTV. In a press release, the streaming service claims that its December 14th outage was “not related to any bandwidth constraints,” and was instead the result of a “cyber criminal attack.” Customer data is not mentioned in the press release, oddly enough.

Google Is Aiming to Be the Ultimate World Cup Companion
RELATEDGoogle Is Aiming to Be the Ultimate World Cup Companion

FuboTV has already reported this incident to law enforcement. It’s also working with Mandiant to pursue an investigation and handle any fallout. At an “appropriate time,” FuboTV will share more information with customers.

Again, we don’t know the consequences of this “cyber attack.” FuboTV hasn’t mentioned customer data, so let’s cross our fingers and hope that nothing leaked.

Source: FuboTV

