“Cyber Attack” Took Down FuboTV During World Cup Semifinal

If you want to stream the World Cup on the big screen, FuboTV is one of your only options. And, unfortunately, FuboTV went doing during the December 14th semifinal match between France and Morocco. The streaming company now claims that a “cyber attack” interrupted the game.

This interruption began at around 9 AM ET. Upon opening the FuboTV app, customers were met with an endless loading screen. Account sign-in and management also stopped working. According to FuboTV, the problems started to resolve “later that evening,” approximately 6 PM ET.

Statement from FuboTV regarding December 14th, 2022 cyber attack pic.twitter.com/ymWZ6ToTls — fuboTV (@fuboTV) December 15, 2022

We’re not entirely sure what happened to FuboTV. In a press release, the streaming service claims that its December 14th outage was “not related to any bandwidth constraints,” and was instead the result of a “cyber criminal attack.” Customer data is not mentioned in the press release, oddly enough.

FuboTV has already reported this incident to law enforcement. It’s also working with Mandiant to pursue an investigation and handle any fallout. At an “appropriate time,” FuboTV will share more information with customers.

Again, we don’t know the consequences of this “cyber attack.” FuboTV hasn’t mentioned customer data, so let’s cross our fingers and hope that nothing leaked.