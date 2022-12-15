Streaming’s Biggest Moments of 2022, According to Google TV

Everybody’s taking a look back at 2022, including the folks at Google. A new “Best of 2022” experience is now available on Google TV devices, allowing you to see the top streaming moments of the past year. Thankfully, this information is also available on Google’s blog.

According to Google, most people spent their TV time watching paid streaming services, such as Netflix or Disney+. But free streaming apps, like Pluto TV, ate up about 28% of all viewership. (We expect free streaming apps to grow even more popular next year, as platforms like Google TV are slowly introducing free live TV channels.)

The most-searched movies of 2022 were Thor: Love and Thunder, The Batman, and Top Gun: Maverick. These movies had a huge box office turnout, and Top Gun was the top-grossing movie of 2022.

And, unsurprisingly, Queen Elizabeth dominated live TV. She was also the fourth most-popular search term of 2022 (in the United States), according to Google Search’s 2022 recap. Sports programs, including professional football and tennis, were also popular among live TV viewers.

One of the only big surprises of this recap is the “top three moments we tuned out this year.” Apparently, the week of Valentine’s Day was huge for streaming, beating out the first week of summer vacation and the Monday after New Year’s Day.

For more information, check Google’s blog or view the full “Best of 2022” infographic. You can also see this information in the For You tab on Google TV—just do it before the Best of 2022 list disappears on January 3rd.

Source: Google (1, 2)