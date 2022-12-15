8 Last-Minute Gifts That’ll Arrive Before Christmas

There’s no shame in a little last-minute Christmas shopping. But if you’re buying gifts online, you need to make sure that they’ll arrive on time. So, here are eight excellent gifts that will reach your doorstep before Christmas day.

Warning: All of these items are marked “arrives before Christmas” by Amazon. Please double-check the sidebar on a product’s Amazon listing to make sure that it will arrive on time—delivery estimates can change on a dime!

TP-Link Kasa Color Smart Bulbs (2-Pack)

Everyone needs a touch of color in their life. TP-Link’s affordable Kasa color smart bulbs offer a wide range of color and dimming capabilities, which are easy to control through a smartphone, a voice assistant, or a custom schedule—yes, you can choose the color or brightness of the bulbs based on the time of day!

These smart bulbs are compatible with Google Assistant, Alexa, and Samsung SmartThings. If you’re shopping for a tech-savvy family member, they can use these platforms to create smart home automations. But you can also keep things simple and control these smart bulbs using TP-Link’s app.

Skullcandy Sesh Evo Wireless Earbuds

Shopping for a music fan? The Skullcandy Sesh Evo earbuds deliver impressive, bass-rich sound at a very low price. They last for 24 hours on a charge, and with IP55 sweat-resistance, they have no trouble enduring a trip to the gym.

And oddly enough, Skullcandy found a way to integrate Tile tracking in these earbuds. If you lose even a single bud, you can track it down using the Tile app. It’s an interesting feature that makes Skullcandy Sesh Evo a great gift for even the clumsiest family and friends.

Tribit StormBox Micro 2 Bluetooth Speaker

Out of all the products we’ve reviewed this year, the Tribit StormBox Micro 2 is one of the most unique. This small Bluetooth speaker packs a ton of volume and bass, and it can clip to bikes, belt loops, bags, or other items. You can even hang it from a tree branch!

Plus, the StormBox Micro 2 offers a 12-hour battery life and IP67 waterproofing. You can dunk this sucker in a poor or take it to the beach—it’ll keep working. And hey, if you’re shopping for a couch potato, at least they can use this speaker in the shower.

Roku Express 4K+ Streaming Stick

Smart TVs are great and all, but they get really slow and buggy after about a year. The only solution, for better or worse, is a plug-in streaming stick like the Roku Express 4K+. This device replaces the “smarts” in a smart TV, giving you the speedy streaming experience you deserve.

So, are your family or friends complaining about their smart TV? Maybe this Roku streaming stick is the answer. The Roku Express 4K+ supports high-resolution video and comes with a Voice Remote, which lets you find movies or open apps using voice commands.

NOCO Boost Plus Portable Car Jump Starter

Some gifts end up in the back of a closet, never to be used again. But there’s one problem that every car owner encounters—a dead battery. You can take advantage of this fact by gifting your family and friends a portable jump starter like the NOCO Boost Plus GB40.

The NOCO Boost Plus does exactly what you’d expect; it jumps cars. In fact, it can jump up to 20 cars on a single charge. Couple that with support for most vehicles (gas engines up to 6 liters and diesel engines up to 3 liters), and you’ve got yourself a perfect gift.

Anker Compact Power Strip and Phone Charger

Wait, a power strip for Christmas? Hang with me for a second—this Anker power strip is extremely small thanks to its cube-shaped design. And more importantly, it features three high-speed USB chargers. Are you starting to see how this might come in handy?

Anker’s compact power strip doesn’t need to be hidden away. It’s an attractive and useful product that can sit atop a desk or hang out near your couch. When somebody needs to plug in a charging cable, a vacuum, or whatever, the power strip is right there! It’s a dorky gift, for sure, but your family and friends will actually use it.

VIZIO M-Series All-In-One Soundbar

Once you upgrade to a soundbar, it’s hard to go back. The improved audio quality is immediately noticeable, especially when watching movies with quiet dialog. And you don’t need to buy anything expensive, because VIZIO sells some very affordable soundbars.

The VIZIO M-Series All-In-One Soundbar features six integrated speakers and mimics the sound of a Dolby Atmos setup. It also has a built-in subwoofer, making it an excellent music playback device.

This soundbar works with any TV via an HDMI or optical connection. It also offers Bluetooth connectivity and comes with a remote for EQ customization.

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (Newest Model)

A good tablet can give you a creative outlet, help you take notes, or feed your streaming obsession. And the 11-inch iPad Pro is one of the best tablets available today. It’s more powerful than the average laptop, and it opens the door to a suite of high-quality apps for entertainment, gaming, work, school, art, or music.

Not to mention, the iPad Pro integrates with all of Apple’s services. If you own an iPhone, you can send text messages and make calls from your iPad. It’s an excellent Christmas gift, even if you buy it at the last minute.