Discover the Best Alternatives to Amazon Drive

All good things must come to an end, and Amazon Drive is one of them. In a July 29 email, Amazon let us know that we will no longer be able to upload files to Drive at the start of 2023. The email also explained that we’ll need to remove all files from Amazon Drive by December 31, 2023. Otherwise, these files will face a digital death.

As Drive disappears, many people are wondering where they should store their digital documents. The good news is there are many alternatives to Amazon Drive. Here we highlight our favorite cloud storage services so that you can pick a new digital home for your files.

The Most Popular Option: Dropbox

When you ask someone to name a cloud storage service, Dropbox is likely the first one that comes to mind. And there’s a good reason why this service is so popular. Dropbox comes with 2GB of free storage, and you can upgrade to a paid plan with up to 5TB of storage. Dropbox is also compatible with Apple and Android products as well as computers that run Windows. Additionally, you can access Dropbox from any browser, so there’s no need to install any software.

You can rest easy when you’re storing your files using Dropbox, thanks to the platform’s robust security. When files are at rest, Dropbox encrypts them using 256-bit Advanced Encryption Standard (AES). Secure Sockets Layer (SSL)/Transport Layer Security (TLS) then protects data when it moves between Dropbox apps and its servers.

Best for Those Already Using Google: Google Drive

Google is more than just the search engine of choice for most people. It’s also the most popular email service provider. If you’re among the billions of people with a Gmail address, Google Drive might be the best cloud storage service for you. Also, if you have an Android phone or a Chromebook, there’s a good chance it’s already installed on your device.

The beauty of Google Drive is that it syncs with more than just files you create in Google productivity products like Google Docs or Sheets. It can also store all file formats, ranging from PDFs to Microsoft documents and even photos and videos. When using Google Drive, you’ll receive 15GB of free storage. You can also easily and affordably add up to 2TB of storage.

Best for Microsoft Office Users: OneDrive

Those who live in the Microsoft world might find that Microsoft OneDrive is the best way to digitally store files. The platform fully integrates with all Microsoft apps, so it automatically syncs across all your devices, keeping your files and data safe and secure.

Speaking of security, OneDrive offers many features to keep your information safe. These measures range from encrypting each file with a unique AES256 key while they’re at rest and using TLS encryption for files on the move. You can take advantage these features when you sign up for a free account, which provides 5GB of storage. You can then pay a little extra for a storage upgrade.

Best for Apple Fans: Apple iCloud

Anyone who has an iPhone, a Mac, or an iPad is familiar with Apple iCloud. However, this cloud storage app isn’t limited to just Apple devices. You can also use it on Android devices. Additionally, you can use iCloud to store photos, videos, and files in a wide variety of formats.

Apple takes security seriously, starting with the requirement that all new Apple IDs have two-factor authentication. Additionally, you can decide what type of encryption and security you’d like for your account. Standard data protection is the default, but you can opt for advanced data protection for iCloud. Doing this ensures only your trusted devices retain the encryption keys for your iCloud data. You can enjoy these features with 5GB of storage for free or upgrade for more.

Best for Apple Fans Apple ICloud Apple users love using this secure cloud storage option.

Best for Security Features: Box

When it comes to cloud storage services, Box doesn’t get as much attention as it deserves. This comprehensive app comes with built-in support for the top productivity tools, including Google Docs and Microsoft Office 365. However, security is where Box truly shines.

This app is committed to keeping data and documents safe. For example, Box core security provides identity, access management, and device security controls. Box Shield works to prevent data breaches with intelligent threat detection and advanced security controls. Box even allows users to manage document retention and disposition policies, making it great for businesses. The first 10GB of Box storage is free, and there’s always the ability to increase your storage.

Best for File Collaboration and Sharing: Sync

As you might have guessed from the name, Sync automatically syncs across all devices, including iOS and Android. Not only does this app sync files, but it also keeps them safe with end-to-end encryption.

One of the best aspects of Sync is its ability to allow employees and clients to instantly and securely share files, no matter how big they are. To enhance security, you can opt to password-protect all files. Users also love that it’s possible to see a preview of a document without having to download it first. The free plan for Sync comes with 5GB of storage, and you can pay a fee to upgrade to as much as 6TB.

All these cloud storage services provide a great way to back up your files. However, for maximum peace of mind in the form of file redundancy, you should consider using an external hard disk drive (HDD), solid state drive (SSD), or better yet, network attached storage (NAS). Doing so will ensure you always have an extra copy of your important documents and precious photos.