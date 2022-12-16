Buying Guides
News

HTC Teases Its All-New VR Headset Coming in January

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
| 1 min read
Unreleased HTC VR headset
HTC

HTC just dropped a huge teaser image revealing more details about its upcoming consumer AR/VR headset. And while all we have is a photo right now, the company plans to fully unveil its new mixed reality product on January 5th at CES.

The current HTC Vive Flow and Vive Focus 3 come at very different price points, as do Meta’s Quest 2 and Quest Pro. However, this upcoming AR/VR package from HTC could be the perfect middle ground.

According to The Verge, who spoke to HTC’s product head Shen Ye, the next HTC VR headset will be a “small, light, all-in-one headset that promises full-featured virtual and augmented reality.”  And while HTC didn’t confirm that this unreleased product could be a consumer-focused and affordable headset, that’s how things sound. Plus, it will debut at the Consumer Electrics Show in Las Vegas.

It’s worth noting that HTC first started teasing something new in October but didn’t share too many details. Even the photo released today doesn’t reveal much. It certainly looks stylish, sleek, and packed with cameras.

In the coverage by The Verge, it’s said the headset has front and side cameras, not to mention outward-facing cameras for full-color pass thru. Meaning those wearing the goggles can enjoy mixed reality experiences.

Based on everything we’re seeing and hearing, HTC’s upcoming VR headset could be perfect for gaming, exercise, and entertainment, along with productivity and enterprise tools. Essentially, it’s a feature-packed VR headset that hopefully won’t cost $1,500 like the Meta Quest Pro.

It’s safe to assume that it’ll be more expensive than the $399 Meta Quest 2 but won’t be anywhere near the $1,300 price of the Focus 3. Either way, we’ll know more come January 5th, so stay tuned.

