Tesla Launches Electricity Utility Company

This week Tesla launched an electricity retailer, “Tesla Electric,” in Texas. The service is available in select regions of Lone Star state to Tesla customers who own Powerwalls. The company plans to roll out the service to other states soon.

The service provides electricity to the homes of those who sign up and allows them to earn credits toward their electric bill by contributing unused power to the energy grid. To help customers monitor their usage and contributions, Tesla provides an energy price tracker and power manager in its app. The company claims all the power it sells is 100% Texas-generated renewable energy.

The monthly cost of Tesla Electric will vary according to the company. Its website states, “Tesla Electric rates can vary slightly month-to-month, but we aim to keep them stable over the course of a year.” The website further states that new customers can try Tesla Electric “for a few months and cancel without a penalty if you find something better.”

Tesla Electric’s retail plan is currently only available by invitation. Additionally, the company states that potential customers must own a Tesla Powerwall and have “retail choice” in Texas. To see if you qualify, look or the Tesla Electric banner in your Tesla app or visit the Tesla Electric website.