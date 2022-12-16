Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
TryMySnacks Review: A Taste Around the World
Orbitkey Ring V2 Review: Ridiculously Innovative
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Beyerdynamic M 70 PRO X Review: A Great Mic For Podcasters and Streamers
Mysterium VPN Review: Kicking the Tires of a dVPN
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Tesla Launches Electricity Utility Company

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
Tesla sign on a buidling.
Vitaliy Karimov/Shutterstock.com

This week Tesla launched an electricity retailer, “Tesla Electric,” in Texas. The service is available in select regions of Lone Star state to Tesla customers who own Powerwalls. The company plans to roll out the service to other states soon.

The service provides electricity to the homes of those who sign up and allows them to earn credits toward their electric bill by contributing unused power to the energy grid. To help customers monitor their usage and contributions, Tesla provides an energy price tracker and power manager in its app. The company claims all the power it sells is 100% Texas-generated renewable energy.

Tesla Electric power monitor and price tracker displayed on three smartphones.
Tesla Electric
How Long Do Solar Panels Last?
RELATEDHow Long Do Solar Panels Last?

The monthly cost of Tesla Electric will vary according to the company. Its website states, “Tesla Electric rates can vary slightly month-to-month, but we aim to keep them stable over the course of a year.” The website further states that new customers can try Tesla Electric “for a few months and cancel without a penalty if you find something better.”

Tesla Electric’s retail plan is currently only available by invitation. Additionally, the company states that potential customers must own a Tesla Powerwall and have “retail choice” in Texas. To see if you qualify, look or the Tesla Electric banner in your Tesla app or visit the Tesla Electric website.

Download on the Apple App StoreGet it on Google Play

Source: Tesla Electric

READ NEXT
Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »