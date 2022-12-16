Get an Xbox Series S for Only $229, the Best Price We’ve Seen Yet

Verizon is here to save all procrastinators who haven’t finished holiday shopping. Or, if you were waiting for a great deal on an Xbox game console, you’ll be happy to hear the Xbox Series S is only $229 from Verizon.

Regularly $300 and occasionally on sale with a gift card or game bundles, this is an outright $70 discount on Microsoft’s affordable machine and the lowest price we’ve seen yet. You don’t have to bundle it with a Game Pass subscription or anything, either.

We saw some discounts during Black Friday, but nothing as affordable as what’s currently available from Verizon. It’s an odd place to find such a great deal, a phone retailer, but the company confirmed it has tons of inventory and is ready to save the day for holiday shopping.

Keep in mind that the ‘S’ model only comes with 512GB of storage, instead of 1TB on the Series ‘X,’ but it should be more than enough for most gamers. Additionally, the S doesn’t have a disc drive, so it’s digital games only.

Nowadays, most people use Game Pass anyway, and you can stream games instead of downloading them to the console. Either way, if you’re looking for a great deal on Microsoft’s game console, grab one from the link below before it sells out. And if it does, you can grab one for $10 more at the Xbox store.