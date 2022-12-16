Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
TryMySnacks Review: A Taste Around the World
Orbitkey Ring V2 Review: Ridiculously Innovative
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Beyerdynamic M 70 PRO X Review: A Great Mic For Podcasters and Streamers
Mysterium VPN Review: Kicking the Tires of a dVPN
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Get an Xbox Series S for Only $229, the Best Price We’ve Seen Yet

The all-digital console is on sale.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Xbox Series S game console
Microsoft

Verizon is here to save all procrastinators who haven’t finished holiday shopping. Or, if you were waiting for a great deal on an Xbox game console, you’ll be happy to hear the Xbox Series S is only $229 from Verizon.

Regularly $300 and occasionally on sale with a gift card or game bundles, this is an outright $70 discount on Microsoft’s affordable machine and the lowest price we’ve seen yet. You don’t have to bundle it with a Game Pass subscription or anything, either.

We saw some discounts during Black Friday, but nothing as affordable as what’s currently available from Verizon. It’s an odd place to find such a great deal, a phone retailer, but the company confirmed it has tons of inventory and is ready to save the day for holiday shopping.

What Are the Differences Between the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X?
RELATEDWhat Are the Differences Between the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X?

Keep in mind that the ‘S’ model only comes with 512GB of storage, instead of 1TB on the Series ‘X,’ but it should be more than enough for most gamers. Additionally, the S doesn’t have a disc drive, so it’s digital games only.

Nowadays, most people use Game Pass anyway, and you can stream games instead of downloading them to the console. Either way, if you’re looking for a great deal on Microsoft’s game console, grab one from the link below before it sells out. And if it does, you can grab one for $10 more at the Xbox store.

Xbox Series S

Save big on the Xbox Series S from Verizon. Get your console for only $229.

Shop Now
READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »