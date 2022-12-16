Our Favorite Jabra Earbuds Are 50% Off Right Now

If you’re looking for last-minute holiday deals or simply want a great pair of wireless earbuds, Jabra has you covered. One of our favorite earbuds, the Jabra Elite 7 Pro, is under $100 right now.

While the Jabra Elite 7 Pro arrived in mid-2021, they’re still great earbuds thanks to the excellent sound, quality microphones, and solid active noise-cancellation. We loved the Elite 3s for under $100, but getting the Jabra Elite 7 Pro for 50% off, bringing the price from $199 to $99, makes this an absolute steal.

This is the lowest price we’ve seen yet for the earbuds, making them an excellent option for Christmas gift shoppers or as a stocking stuffer. The deal is available from both Amazon and Best Buy.

With the Jabra Elite 7 Pro, you get a set of quality true wireless earbuds. They’re water-resistant, pack 6mm custom speakers and Jabra MultiSensor Voice technology for improved audio, and offer 8 hours of music playback.

Users will get an extra 30 hours of listening thanks to the built-in battery inside the carry case. And thankfully, the case recharges over USB Type-C. This is a deal worth considering if you want quality buds at a decent price.