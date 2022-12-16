Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
TryMySnacks Review: A Taste Around the World
Orbitkey Ring V2 Review: Ridiculously Innovative
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Beyerdynamic M 70 PRO X Review: A Great Mic For Podcasters and Streamers
Mysterium VPN Review: Kicking the Tires of a dVPN
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Our Favorite Jabra Earbuds Are 50% Off Right Now

They’ll make a good stocking stuffer

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Jabra Elite 7 Pro ear buds on a table.
Jabra

If you’re looking for last-minute holiday deals or simply want a great pair of wireless earbuds, Jabra has you covered. One of our favorite earbuds, the Jabra Elite 7 Pro, is under $100 right now.

While the Jabra Elite 7 Pro arrived in mid-2021, they’re still great earbuds thanks to the excellent sound, quality microphones, and solid active noise-cancellation. We loved the Elite 3s for under $100, but getting the Jabra Elite 7 Pro for 50% off, bringing the price from $199 to $99, makes this an absolute steal.

The 6 Best True Wireless Earbuds of 2022
RELATEDThe 6 Best True Wireless Earbuds of 2022

This is the lowest price we’ve seen yet for the earbuds, making them an excellent option for Christmas gift shoppers or as a stocking stuffer. The deal is available from both Amazon and Best Buy.

With the Jabra Elite 7 Pro, you get a set of quality true wireless earbuds. They’re water-resistant, pack 6mm custom speakers and Jabra MultiSensor Voice technology for improved audio, and offer 8 hours of music playback.

Users will get an extra 30 hours of listening thanks to the built-in battery inside the carry case. And thankfully, the case recharges over USB Type-C. This is a deal worth considering if you want quality buds at a decent price.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro in Ear Bluetooth Earbuds - Adjustable Active Noise Cancellation True Wireless Buds in a Compact Design MultiSensor Voice Technology for Clear Calls - Titanium Black

Jabra's excellent Elite 7 Pro earbuds deliver excellent sound quality with 6mm drivers, adjustable ANC and Transparency modes, and MultiSensor Voice tech to maximize call quality.

Amazon

$99.99
$199.99 Save 50%

Best Buy


 

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »