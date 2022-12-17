Polestar 3 to Track Your Eyes in Case You Nod Off at the Wheel

In October, we got our first look at the stylish new Polestar 3, an all-electric SUV with a lot of promise. Now, the company has teamed up with the Swedish company Smart Eye and is ready to show off its advanced driver-monitoring system (DMS) at CES early next year.

Polestar, the premium electric automaker jointly owned by Volvo, hopes its new driver-monitoring system can help avoid accidents and save lives. And while we’ve seen systems in vehicles that’ll recognize a distracted driver, this new technology aims to take things a step further.

Polestar believes its vehicle will offer improved safety measures thanks to the Smart Eye camera technology. The DMS system features two closed-loop cameras that monitor the driver.

The cameras can track a driver’s head, eyelid movements, and other distractions. Then, it’ll trigger a warning sound and send a message to the gauge cluster or infotainment displays. Polestar’s press release mentions an emergency stop function that’ll spring into action (if needed) if the system detects a drowsy or otherwise distracted driver.

“This technology addresses some of the main reasons behind fatal accidents and can help save lives by prompting the driver to refocus attention on the road — and can initiate preventive action when they don’t, or can’t,” said Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO.

Like other driver-monitoring systems, Smart Eye helps with lane assist, adaptive cruise control, and in pilot assist (self-driving) functions. While features like automatic emergency braking are hugely important in vehicles, having a camera system and AI that detect it faster is a big deal. The two companies hope the technology will save lives or prevent dangerous accidents.

In closing, Smart Eye’s premium driver-monitoring technology comes in every Polestar 3 as a standard safety feature, which makes sense given the $84k starting price. Polestar and Smart Eye will have the technology, AI, and camera systems on display at the annual CES convention in Las Vegas during the first week of January 2023.