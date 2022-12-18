This Fancy $24K Cybertruck Camper Is Ready For Adventure

People everywhere are excited about the Tesla Cybertruck and all its potential. With production and a release date set for 2023, we’re starting to see more accessories emerge. Space Campers has launched a wedge-style Cybertruck camper, which will cost you a cool $24,000.

While the Cybertruck isn’t in production yet, and many don’t think it’ll ever get released, that hasn’t stopped many companies from building products for it. In 2021, we showed you a Cybertruck overland camper that looked neat, and this Space Camper is also pretty impressive.

Without final specs or dimensions for the Cybertruck, Space Campers are busy building their own wedge-style root-top-tent or camper shell for the electric truck. It’s similar to something like a GoFastCamper, only specifically for Elon’s Cyberpunk vehicle. The company claims it’ll be seamless and easy to install, uses onboard air compressors to open to camper shell, and is rugged as can be, all while providing full access to the truck bed.

The wedge-style camper comfortably sleeps two, and when it’s open, you’ll have a full 8-ft of standing room to get dressed before the day’s adventures. The included bed platform doubles as a couch, bench, or work surface and can even drop into the truck’s bed for those who don’t want to fully open the camper.

Many of these “wedge-style” truck tents, similar to the iKamper I want for my Toyota Tacoma, have small beds. The Space Camper bed is fairly small, measuring slightly over 4ft wide and 6ft long. Still, that’s enough to park at the top of a mountain after enjoying an off-road trail, make a bed, and get a good night’s rest under the stars.

Like many brands in the offroad and overland community, Space Camper plans on introducing a slew of add-on accessories for the camper. Some include a fully modular kitchen, shower integration, and a dual swing-out hitch for more options.

Either way, Space Campers has some thoughtfully designed ideas, helpful accessories for outdoor enthusiasts, and a concept that would make an excellent camper for potential Cybertruck owners. That said, we’ll have to wait and see what changes once the truck finally becomes available. If you want one, reservations are open today at $100.