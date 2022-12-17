Buying Guides
Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
Why You Shouldn't Use Indoor Cameras

Fire Up Google Photos to Make New Year’s Collage

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT.

About Review Geek
| 1 min read
Google Photos' New Year's collage styles for 2022.
Google

To ring in the New Year, Google Photos just launched a set of festive new collage templates. You can use the recently-launched collage editor in Google Photos to create, share, or even order prints for these custom New Year’s-themed photos.

The Google Photos collage editor launched in September of 2022. To access it, simply open the Google Photos app on iOS or Android and select up to six photos. At the bottom of your screen, you should see the option “Add To.” Click it and select “Collage.”

Facebook Launches a Tool for Transferring Photos and Videos to Google Photos
RELATEDFacebook Launches a Tool for Transferring Photos and Videos to Google Photos

Once you enter the collage editor, you should see a bunch of templates at the bottom of your screen. The New Year’s templates, designed by DABSMYLA and Yao Cheng Design, are very festive and cover a range of styles and cultures.

Note that Google Photos will debut Lunar New Year collage templates in 2023. For more information on the artists behind these templates, check out Google’s blog.

Download on the Apple App StoreGet it on Google Play

Source: Google

