Fire Up Google Photos to Make New Year’s Collage

To ring in the New Year, Google Photos just launched a set of festive new collage templates. You can use the recently-launched collage editor in Google Photos to create, share, or even order prints for these custom New Year’s-themed photos.

The Google Photos collage editor launched in September of 2022. To access it, simply open the Google Photos app on iOS or Android and select up to six photos. At the bottom of your screen, you should see the option “Add To.” Click it and select “Collage.”

Once you enter the collage editor, you should see a bunch of templates at the bottom of your screen. The New Year’s templates, designed by DABSMYLA and Yao Cheng Design, are very festive and cover a range of styles and cultures.

Note that Google Photos will debut Lunar New Year collage templates in 2023. For more information on the artists behind these templates, check out Google’s blog.