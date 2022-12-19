Buying Guides
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
Google’s Upcoming Pixel Tablet Ended Up on Facebook Marketplace

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

| 1 min read
The Pixel Tablet perched on an end table.
Google

Here we go again—someone found another yet-to-be-released Google product on Facebook Marketplace. This time it’s the Pixel Tablet, a device that doubles as a smart home hub when placed in a docking station.

We’ve seen plenty of leaked Pixel phones on Facebook Marketplace, but never a Pixel Tablet. This listing was spotted and shared by @ShrimpApplePro on Twitter. Unfortunately, whoever’s selling the tablet (for a whopping $400) doesn’t explain where it came from.

A Facebook Marketplace listing for a "pre-release" Pixel Tablet and speaker docking station.
ShrimpApplePro
The supposed Pixel Tablet on a red table.
ShrimpApplePro
The Pixel Tablet's settings, showing its a 256GB model.
ShrimpApplePro
The Pixel Tablet speaker dock sitting on a red table.
ShrimpApplePro
The Pixel Tablet sitting in its docking station.
ShrimpApplePro
Obviously, this listing could be fake. But it looks like it might be the real deal. The tablet is running Google’s Pixel Launcher, it has tiny front and rear cameras, and its wallpaper is similar to what we’ve seen in official images.

Google Pixel 7 Review: It's a No-Brainer
RELATEDGoogle Pixel 7 Review: It's a No-Brainer

The tablet’s speaker dock is also included in this listing. It has a big “G” logo on its backside, plus a woven fabric finish. A set of connectors at the front of the docking station allows a user to dock their Pixel Tablet.

For what it’s worth, I don’t suggest buying stuff like this on Facebook Marketplace. It might be a fake, or it might be pre-production hardware. Either way, you’ll end up with something that’s probably a lot less useful than a genuine Pixel Tablet.

Source: ShrimpApplePro via 9to5Google

