We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission.
OnePlus Announces Smartphone Launch Event in Early 2023

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
OnePlus store sign.
Robert Way/Shutterstock.com

On the heels of a surprise event this past weekend, OnePlus has scheduled “Cloud 11 | A OnePlus Launch Event” for February 11th, 2023. The event will see the launch of the much-rumored OnePlus 11 5G smartphone and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 wireless earbuds.

According to the event announcement, the OnePlus 11 5G will have two variations: The OnePlus 11 5G with Hasselblad and the OnePlus 11 5G with Alert Slider, indicating the return of some fan-favorite features. The Alert Slider allows users to toggle between silent, vibrate, and alert modes easily. Hasselblad tuning gives your pictures more detailed, life-like photos with your smartphone. Both features were included in the OnePlus Pro 10 but were absent from in 10T.

A full render of the OnePlus 11 smartphone
OnePlus, OnLeaks, Gadget Gang

The announcement confirms what we knew about the upcoming OnePlus smartphone from a recent render leak. It also clarified the name of the new phone, which was previously believed to be “OnePlus 11” and “OnePlus 11 Pro.” But, beyond that, the company was silent on the details. Additionally, no new information was given about the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. The website simply provides a tagline of “Unlock a new era of sound” for the wireless earbuds.

OnePlus 10 Pro Review: The Third Flagship?
RELATEDOnePlus 10 Pro Review: The Third Flagship?

There is also an element of mystery in this event. In addition to the OnePlus 11 5G and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, there’s a “What’s More” tab on the announcement webpage. However, when you click on it, all it says is, “Boxes come in all shapes and sizes.” We’ll have to wait and see what that cryptic message means on February 11th.

As for the surprise event that we reported on last week, the company didn’t launch any new products. Instead, the event was to commemorate the ninth anniversary of the OnePlus’s entry into the market. However, the company did officially confirm the existence of the leaked OnePlus mechanical keyboard.

Source: OnePlus

 

