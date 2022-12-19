OnePlus Announces Smartphone Launch Event in Early 2023

On the heels of a surprise event this past weekend, OnePlus has scheduled “Cloud 11 | A OnePlus Launch Event” for February 11th, 2023. The event will see the launch of the much-rumored OnePlus 11 5G smartphone and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 wireless earbuds.

According to the event announcement, the OnePlus 11 5G will have two variations: The OnePlus 11 5G with Hasselblad and the OnePlus 11 5G with Alert Slider, indicating the return of some fan-favorite features. The Alert Slider allows users to toggle between silent, vibrate, and alert modes easily. Hasselblad tuning gives your pictures more detailed, life-like photos with your smartphone. Both features were included in the OnePlus Pro 10 but were absent from in 10T.

The announcement confirms what we knew about the upcoming OnePlus smartphone from a recent render leak. It also clarified the name of the new phone, which was previously believed to be “OnePlus 11” and “OnePlus 11 Pro.” But, beyond that, the company was silent on the details. Additionally, no new information was given about the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. The website simply provides a tagline of “Unlock a new era of sound” for the wireless earbuds.

There is also an element of mystery in this event. In addition to the OnePlus 11 5G and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, there’s a “What’s More” tab on the announcement webpage. However, when you click on it, all it says is, “Boxes come in all shapes and sizes.” We’ll have to wait and see what that cryptic message means on February 11th.

As for the surprise event that we reported on last week, the company didn’t launch any new products. Instead, the event was to commemorate the ninth anniversary of the OnePlus’s entry into the market. However, the company did officially confirm the existence of the leaked OnePlus mechanical keyboard.