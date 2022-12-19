Kohler’s $11K Alexa Toilet Is Ready To Flush Your Money Down the Drain

The popular home goods company Kohler is no stranger to unique smart home devices, from faucets to smart mirrors. But in 2019, it announced the Kohler Numi 2.0 Smart Toilet with LED lights, a speaker, and Alexa voice controls, and now you can finally put one in your home.

While smart toilets are easy to joke about, they actually make a lot of sense. For example, the new $11,500 Kohler Numi 2.0 will put the lid down for you, which is a complaint in households everywhere. You’ll enjoy the bidet feature, built-in UV lights for keeping things clean and sanitary, dual-flush mode, a heated seat, and temperature controls for the bidet.

Seriously, this smart toilet will have you enjoying alone time more than ever before. You can whisper to Alexa, put on some relaxing sounds or a podcast, and it’ll even auto-deodorize the room once you’re done on the John.

Odd design aside, it’s a pretty impressive place to rest your rear end. The Kohler website explains some of its features by saying, “Kohler’s most advanced toilet now offers personalized settings that let you fine-tune every option to your exact preferences, from ambient colored lighting and Bluetooth wireless technology to the heated seat with hands-free opening and closing.”

Owners can even utilize the built-in Numi 2.0 theme music for “an immersive experience,” but that’s all I have to say about that—moving on. Choose the perfect temperature, then let the bidet wash your front and back bits. The Numi 2.0 even features an air dryer to keep you fresh once the bidet is finished doing its job.

Basically, if you want to use the restroom in style, play some music, add some lights for ambiance, then enjoy a hands-free experience (until you wash them, of course), you’ll want to consider grabbing Kohler’s new smart toilet.

And hey, if you buy it from the official Kohler website, it’s only $8,625, helping you save some money and your tush.