Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
Why You Shouldn't Use Indoor Cameras

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
TryMySnacks Review: A Taste Around the World
Orbitkey Ring V2 Review: Ridiculously Innovative
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Beyerdynamic M 70 PRO X Review: A Great Mic For Podcasters and Streamers
Mysterium VPN Review: Kicking the Tires of a dVPN
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Kohler’s $11K Alexa Toilet Is Ready To Flush Your Money Down the Drain

"Hey Alexa, put the toilet seat down."

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Kohler smart toilet in a dark room.
Kohler

The popular home goods company Kohler is no stranger to unique smart home devices, from faucets to smart mirrors. But in 2019, it announced the Kohler Numi 2.0 Smart Toilet with LED lights, a speaker, and Alexa voice controls, and now you can finally put one in your home.

While smart toilets are easy to joke about, they actually make a lot of sense. For example, the new $11,500 Kohler Numi 2.0 will put the lid down for you, which is a complaint in households everywhere. You’ll enjoy the bidet feature, built-in UV lights for keeping things clean and sanitary, dual-flush mode, a heated seat, and temperature controls for the bidet.

Seriously, this smart toilet will have you enjoying alone time more than ever before. You can whisper to Alexa, put on some relaxing sounds or a podcast, and it’ll even auto-deodorize the room once you’re done on the John.

Kohler's alexa-powered smart toilet
Kohler

Odd design aside, it’s a pretty impressive place to rest your rear end. The Kohler website explains some of its features by saying, “Kohler’s most advanced toilet now offers personalized settings that let you fine-tune every option to your exact preferences, from ambient colored lighting and Bluetooth wireless technology to the heated seat with hands-free opening and closing.”

Owners can even utilize the built-in Numi 2.0 theme music for “an immersive experience,” but that’s all I have to say about that—moving on. Choose the perfect temperature, then let the bidet wash your front and back bits. The Numi 2.0 even features an air dryer to keep you fresh once the bidet is finished doing its job.

Why Your Next Bathroom Upgrade Should Be a Japanese Toilet
RELATEDWhy Your Next Bathroom Upgrade Should Be a Japanese Toilet

Basically, if you want to use the restroom in style, play some music, add some lights for ambiance, then enjoy a hands-free experience (until you wash them, of course), you’ll want to consider grabbing Kohler’s new smart toilet.

And hey, if you buy it from the official Kohler website, it’s only $8,625, helping you save some money and your tush.

via The Verge

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »