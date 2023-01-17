Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Tracksmith Eliot Runner Review: Tempting Shoes Even at a High Price
TryMySnacks Review: A Taste Around the World
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
KRK GoAux 3 Review: Portable Studio Monitors for Pros on the Go
Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro for Fire TV Review: A Sensible, Convenient Upgrade
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
Commerce content is independent of editorial and advertising, and we may earn a small affiliate fee from purchases.

The Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Accessories

Joy Okumoko
Joy Okumoko
Freelance Writer

Joy Okumoko has been writing about Android, phones, browsers, the internet, and technology in general for over two years. She writes for Review Geek and has written for MakeUseOf, KnowTechie, and MakeTechEasier. Read more...

About Review Geek

| 5 min read
An open Galaxy Z Fold 4 with side by side apps
Josh Hendrickson / Review Geek

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is another one of Samsung’s industry-leading foldables, the other being the quintessential Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. However, no two phones are exactly alike and the Z Fold 4 is no exception. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is higher priced with much better specs and a bulkier build.

As you already know, with new phone designs comes the need for new compatible accessories. And as for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, there’s no shortage of accessories. However, not all so-called Z Fold 4 accessories are worth your time or money. To save you the trouble, we’ve compiled some of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 accessories to buy.

This will save you time and money while helping you to buy the right accessories to help you maximize your foldable’s potentials. We’ve also covered the best accessories for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the best phone accessories under $75. Without further ado, here are some of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 accessories to be looking out for.

360° Protection: Spigen Slim Armor Pro Pen Edition (With Hinge Protection)

Spigen Slim Armor Pro Edition Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung

Spending nearly two thousand dollars on a phone is no joke. However, the joke will be on you if you fail to fully protect your investment. And one of the best ways to protect your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is by getting a compatible protective case that offers all-around protection like the amazing Spigen Slim Armor Pro Pen Edition Case.

Spigen makes great cases and the Slim Armor Pro Pen Edition is no exception. This sleek bumper case comes in a premium build featuring PC and TPU with shockproof Air Cushion technology for maximum drop protection. It also has raised bezels, hinge protection, a built-in S-Pen holder, and supports wireless charging and reverse wireless sharing. It’s one of the best cases for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

360° Protection

Spigen Slim Armor Pro Pen Edition (With Hinge Protection)

Get all-around protection for your pricey Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 with the Spigen Slim Armor Pro Pen case.

Amazon

$84.99
$89.99 Save 6%

Stay In Charge: Samsung 25W Super Fast Charger With Power Delivery

Samsung 25W Fast-Charging Wall Charger
Samsung

Without power, even the most powerful phone becomes powerless and useless. Sadly, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 like the Z Flip 4 (and recent iPhone models) does not ship with a standard charging brick. So, if you want an adapter for your Z Fold 4, you’ll have to adapt. And one way to do so is to, well, buy an AC adapter.

For things like adapters, we usually like to recommend OEM products for the best results. That said, one of the best adapters for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (and the Z Flip 4) is the Samsung 25W Fast-Charging AC Adapter. This pairs perfectly well with the supplied USB-C cables that come with your foldable to deliver Super Fast Power Delivery (PD) charging.

Stay In Charge

Samsung 25W Super Fast Charger With Power Delivery

Fast-charge your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 any day any time with this OEM Samsung 25W super fast charger.

Amazon

$30.19
$34.99 Save 14%

Target

$34.99
 

Cut the Wire: CHGeek Wireless Car Charger

CHGeek Wireless Car Charger for Z Fold 4
CHGeek

Another simple way to power your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is to use a wireless charger. For that, the Samsung Wireless Charger Fast Charge Pad is a great option. You could also opt for the Samsung Wireless Duo Pad charger. The Z Fold 4 supports both fast charging and Super Fast Charging from 10 Watts up, so they’re both good to go.

However, if you’re frequently on the road, then you’ll want to get a wireless car charger like the 15-Watt CHGeek Wireless Car Charger. This robust fast-charging wireless car charger features an auto clamping mount with which it holds your Z Fold 4 in place while charging. It also supports a wide range of phone models other than the Z Fold 4.

Cut the Wire

CHGeek Wireless Car Charger

Forgot your AC adapter? The CHGeek Wireless Car Charger has got your back even inside your car or truck.

Amazon

$30.89
 

Power You Can Bank On: Anker PowerCore Power Bank

Anker 325 20000mAh Powerbank
Anker

To get the most out of your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, or any other phone for that matter, you need it to be always on. One way to achieve this is by using a powerful power bank. And one of the best power banks for your Z Fold 4 is the popular Anker PowerCore power bank. This massive 21,000 mAh powerhouse packs enough juice to keep you going for days.

This portable ultra-high capacity external battery pack comes with a 4.8-Amperes output and utilizes Anker’s proprietary PowerIQ Technology to deliver intelligent power to your device. It supports different phone brands and models as well. It features two USB ports allowing you to charge two devices simultaneously as well as LED charging indicators.

Power You Can Bank On

Anker PowerCore Power Bank

With 21,000mAh capacity, the Anker PowerCore Power Bank ensures your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 never runs out of juice.

Amazon

$49.99
 

Anker

$49.99
 

Kick in a Stand: UGreen Kickstand

UGreen Cell Phone Kickstand

By design, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a bulky build. This can make one-handed use a tad difficult. One way to make the Z Fold 4 more user-friendly is by using a kickstand. Unfortunately, most protective cases for the Z Fold 4 don’t come with one. However, for around $10, you can grab the robust UGreen Cell Phone Stand.

This multi-angle adjustable stand is compatible with most 4 to 7.9-inch devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold 4. It is sturdy yet flexible, foldable, and portable enough to fit into your handbag. It can come in handy during video calls, streaming, or while recording video content. You can place your device horizontally or vertically and free your hands to do other things.

Kick in a Stand

UGreen Phone Kickstand

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is bulky. Let the UGreen Phone Kickstand do the heavy lifting while you free your hands for other tasks.

Amazon

$9.99
$10.99 Save 9%

Watch It: Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch 5
Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is currently Samsung’s top flagship smartphone. If you’re also current, you’ll know that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series (featuring the Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro) are the latest models out there. Pairing the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will allow you to maximize its many innovative features.

Speaking of features, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 supports real-time tracking of your fitness, sleep, blood pressure, body composition, and heart rate, to name a few. It is one of the most advanced trackers that help to monitor your overall health and wellness. In fact, if you had to buy only one accessory for your Galaxy Z Fold 4, it should be the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. And if you want to go all the way for even more premium features, get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

Watch It

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

 Read How-To Geek's Full Review

Know what time it is? It's time to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, the perfect complement for your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Amazon

$229.99
$279.99 Save 18%

Best Buy

$279.99
 

Target

$250.99
 

READ NEXT
Joy Okumoko Joy Okumoko
Joy Okumoko has been writing about Android, phones, browsers, the internet, and technology in general for over two years. She writes for Review Geek and has written for MakeUseOf, KnowTechie, and MakeTechEasier. Read Full Bio »