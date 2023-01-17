Commerce content is independent of editorial and advertising, and we may earn a small affiliate fee from purchases.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is another one of Samsung’s industry-leading foldables, the other being the quintessential Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. However, no two phones are exactly alike and the Z Fold 4 is no exception. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is higher priced with much better specs and a bulkier build.

As you already know, with new phone designs comes the need for new compatible accessories. And as for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, there’s no shortage of accessories. However, not all so-called Z Fold 4 accessories are worth your time or money. To save you the trouble, we’ve compiled some of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 accessories to buy.

This will save you time and money while helping you to buy the right accessories to help you maximize your foldable’s potentials. We’ve also covered the best accessories for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the best phone accessories under $75. Without further ado, here are some of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 accessories to be looking out for.

360° Protection: Spigen Slim Armor Pro Pen Edition (With Hinge Protection)

Spending nearly two thousand dollars on a phone is no joke. However, the joke will be on you if you fail to fully protect your investment. And one of the best ways to protect your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is by getting a compatible protective case that offers all-around protection like the amazing Spigen Slim Armor Pro Pen Edition Case.

Spigen makes great cases and the Slim Armor Pro Pen Edition is no exception. This sleek bumper case comes in a premium build featuring PC and TPU with shockproof Air Cushion technology for maximum drop protection. It also has raised bezels, hinge protection, a built-in S-Pen holder, and supports wireless charging and reverse wireless sharing. It’s one of the best cases for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Stay In Charge: Samsung 25W Super Fast Charger With Power Delivery

Without power, even the most powerful phone becomes powerless and useless. Sadly, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 like the Z Flip 4 (and recent iPhone models) does not ship with a standard charging brick. So, if you want an adapter for your Z Fold 4, you’ll have to adapt. And one way to do so is to, well, buy an AC adapter.

For things like adapters, we usually like to recommend OEM products for the best results. That said, one of the best adapters for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (and the Z Flip 4) is the Samsung 25W Fast-Charging AC Adapter. This pairs perfectly well with the supplied USB-C cables that come with your foldable to deliver Super Fast Power Delivery (PD) charging.

Cut the Wire: CHGeek Wireless Car Charger

Another simple way to power your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is to use a wireless charger. For that, the Samsung Wireless Charger Fast Charge Pad is a great option. You could also opt for the Samsung Wireless Duo Pad charger. The Z Fold 4 supports both fast charging and Super Fast Charging from 10 Watts up, so they’re both good to go.

However, if you’re frequently on the road, then you’ll want to get a wireless car charger like the 15-Watt CHGeek Wireless Car Charger. This robust fast-charging wireless car charger features an auto clamping mount with which it holds your Z Fold 4 in place while charging. It also supports a wide range of phone models other than the Z Fold 4.

Power You Can Bank On: Anker PowerCore Power Bank

To get the most out of your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, or any other phone for that matter, you need it to be always on. One way to achieve this is by using a powerful power bank. And one of the best power banks for your Z Fold 4 is the popular Anker PowerCore power bank. This massive 21,000 mAh powerhouse packs enough juice to keep you going for days.

This portable ultra-high capacity external battery pack comes with a 4.8-Amperes output and utilizes Anker’s proprietary PowerIQ Technology to deliver intelligent power to your device. It supports different phone brands and models as well. It features two USB ports allowing you to charge two devices simultaneously as well as LED charging indicators.

Kick in a Stand: UGreen Kickstand

By design, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a bulky build. This can make one-handed use a tad difficult. One way to make the Z Fold 4 more user-friendly is by using a kickstand. Unfortunately, most protective cases for the Z Fold 4 don’t come with one. However, for around $10, you can grab the robust UGreen Cell Phone Stand.

This multi-angle adjustable stand is compatible with most 4 to 7.9-inch devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold 4. It is sturdy yet flexible, foldable, and portable enough to fit into your handbag. It can come in handy during video calls, streaming, or while recording video content. You can place your device horizontally or vertically and free your hands to do other things.

Watch It: Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is currently Samsung’s top flagship smartphone. If you’re also current, you’ll know that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series (featuring the Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro) are the latest models out there. Pairing the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will allow you to maximize its many innovative features.

Speaking of features, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 supports real-time tracking of your fitness, sleep, blood pressure, body composition, and heart rate, to name a few. It is one of the most advanced trackers that help to monitor your overall health and wellness. In fact, if you had to buy only one accessory for your Galaxy Z Fold 4, it should be the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. And if you want to go all the way for even more premium features, get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.