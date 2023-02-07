Got a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? Then don’t flip over this page. You can get the most bang for your buck by spending a little extra on the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 accessories. This can help you to protect your device, prolong its life, and preserve its second-hand value for resale or trade-in.

Additionally, the right phone accessories can help you to maximize your phone’s full potential, whether it be fast charging, hi-fi audio, or HD video streaming, among others. So, if you’re searching for compatible Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 accessories to decide whether to buy the Z Flip 4 or not, you’re in luck.

That’s because we’re made you this handy list of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 accessories. And the best part is that it’s totally free. So, feel free to add these items to your shopping list when you go online searching for the best accessories for your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Protect Your Tech: Spigen Tough Armor Case With Hinge Protection

Getting a robust protective case for your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is key. Although it comes with screen protection, its unique design means it requires additional protection. Think detachable cases with hinge/camera lens protection, drop protection, firm grips, kickstand, precision cutouts, wireless charging support, etc.

That said, one of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 protective cases that comes close to ticking all these boxes is the beautiful Spigen Tough Armor Case With Hinge Protection. As the name suggests, it comes with hinge protection, military-grade drop protection, beautiful aesthetics, precision cutouts, firm grips, and wireless charging support. It also has raised bezels for extra protection around the edges.

Faster Fast-Charging: Samsung 25W Fast-Charging Brick

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with a 3,700mAh battery. This carries enough juice to last 8 to 10+ hours on Adaptive and Standard refresh rates respectively. However, the Z Flip 4 like recent iPhone models only ships with a USB-C cable and no adapter. Therefore, a fast-charging brick is a must-have accessory for your Z Flip 4.

If you don’t already own a compatible Samsung charger, then the official Samsung Galaxy USB-C Wall Adapter is one of the best options. This uber-fast, three-ampere, 25-watt brick boasts Samsung’s Super Fast Charging (SFC) technology and supports all Samsung Galaxy devices but doesn’t come with a USB cable of its own.

Go Wireless: Samsung Qi-Certified Wireless Charger Duo Pad

If you prefer a wireless charger over a brick charger, have a bigger budget, and have other Samsung Galaxy devices, then get the Official Samsung Wireless Charger Duo Pad, among others. Although pricey, it is well worth it. Built on Samsung’s Quick Charge 2.0 technology, this wireless charging pad is easily one of the best there is.

The Samsung Wireless Charger Duo Pad is Qi-certified allowing you to charge up to two supported devices simultaneously. This includes Qi-compatible devices, Samsung smartwatches (Gear S3, Gear Sport, Galaxy Watch), and even Galaxy Buds. You can also use the Z Flip 4 Wireless Power Sharing mode. What’s more, the Duo Pad comes with a wall adapter and a USB-C cable. The Z Flip 4 is one of the Android phones that supports wireless charging.

Smooth USB-C to USB-C: UGreen 10ft USB-C to USB-C Cable

Speaking of USB-C cables, there are several options available for your Z Flip 4. However, as you may already know, not all USB-C cables are created equal. That said, one of the best USB-C to USB-C cables for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the robust UGreen USB-C to USB-C cable even though it does not support video like these other USB-C video cables.

This 10-foot long USB-C to USB-C cable features a unique right-angled design that minimizes stress and strain and improves unplugging. Rated 60 watts, it supports lightning-fast charging for multiple supported devices. It comes in an aluminum housing with double nylon braids that can withstand up to 10,000 bends, plugs, and unplugs.

Best Buddies: Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 produces decent sound output from its top and bottom speakers. Interestingly, it also has Dolby Atmos support. However, with unaided ears, it’s really difficult to achieve full-range acoustics during playback. And without audio jack support, the best way to enjoy truly immersive audio is either via Bluetooth speakers or earbuds.

Speaking of earbuds, one of the best true wireless earbuds for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. These true wireless Bluetooth earbuds come with Comfort Ear Fit, noise cancellation, hi-fi sound, 360 audio, HD voice, and support for conversation mode, among others. It is also water-resistant and pairs perfectly with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Be Car-ismatic: iOttie Universal Car Phone Mount

If you spend a lot of time behind the wheel, whether as a career driver or on the daily commute, you’ll need a convenient hands-free way to safely use your phone when you have to. For this purpose, the iOttie Universal Car Phone Mount is one of the best on the market. This car phone mount can be easily mounted on the dashboard or the windscreen.

With its one-touch mechanism, you can easily pop open the car phone mount and place your Z Flip 4 in it. It has a suction cup base to keep your phone in place and telescopic arms that extend out and rotate 360 degrees for the perfect view from any angle. It is compatible with a wide range of phones and holds up both in hot and cold weather.