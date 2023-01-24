Fast-Charge Multiple Devices With the Best GaN Chargers

What to Look For In a GaN Charger

We went digging and have unearthed the best GaN chargers you should be buying. However, before you press the buy button, there are certain key factors to be aware of in order to buy smart. So, we put together this GaN charger checklist for your reference.

Power Rating : Chargers that put out 10 watts to 65 watts or more, are considered to be fast-charging. This is the standard from Quick Charge to Qi Wireless Charging technology. So, keep an eye on the power rating in watts, the higher the better.

: Chargers that put out 10 watts to 65 watts or more, are considered to be fast-charging. This is the standard from Quick Charge to Qi Wireless Charging technology. So, keep an eye on the power rating in watts, the higher the better. USB Support: All GaN chargers offer USB support. However, different GaN chargers support different types of USB cables. Ensure that the one you like matches your device’s USB port. Also, consider the number of USB ports available if you have multiple devices.

All GaN chargers offer USB support. However, different GaN chargers support different types of USB cables. Ensure that the one you like matches your device’s USB port. Also, consider the number of USB ports available if you have multiple devices. Compatible Devices: Speaking of devices, some GaN chargers support a wider range of devices than others. Look through the compatible devices section of the product description (on the buy page) or compare the power ratings and port type with your device’s.

Speaking of devices, some GaN chargers support a wider range of devices than others. Look through the compatible devices section of the product description (on the buy page) or compare the power ratings and port type with your device’s. UL or Other Certification: Most electrical appliances manufactured or used in the US require UL certification. UL is not the only OHSA-approved testing laboratory. There are dozens of others. However, it is one of the most popular certification standards.

Having covered some key things to look out for in a good GaN charger, it’s time to go looking for which to buy.

Small but Mighty: UGreen 10334 GaN Charger

Pros ✓ 65-watts extra-fast fast charger with three USB ports.

65-watts extra-fast fast charger with three USB ports. ✓ CarbonNeutral certified and winner of the Red Dot Design award.

CarbonNeutral certified and winner of the Red Dot Design award. ✓ Lightweight and portable with powerful built-in protection. Cons ✗ Output may drop in some cases.

The size of your device can not intimidate the small but mighty UGreen 10334 GaN Charger. It can handle any compatible device you throw at it no matter its power needs. This 65-watt superfast charger has three USB ports (one USB-C and two USB-A ports) and a block compact foldable design to boot. It is CarbonNeutral certified and has won the Red Dot Design award.

Its USB-C port is capable of putting out 65 watts of power enough to charge the MacBook Air M2 to 51 percent in 30 minutes. It can make a solid replacement charger for your MacBook. It features an intelligent Power Dispenser System that intelligently disperses power while charging to protect your device. It measures 2.6 x 1.57 x 1.22 inches, weighs 4.6 ounces, and is compatible with a wide range of devices.

Premium Design: Anker USB C Charger

Pros ✓ 65-watt superfast charger with four dedicated USB ports.

65-watt superfast charger with four dedicated USB ports. ✓ Slim space-saving design with adhesive pad.

Slim space-saving design with adhesive pad. ✓ Premium design with much more under the hood. Cons ✗ May require more careful handling.

Anker is another popular brand that you can trust for the best GaN chargers among others. And the Anker USB C Charger doesn’t disappoint. Rated 65 watts, the Anker USB C Charger sports four USB ports (dual USB-C ports and dual USB-A ports). You can achieve fast charging either via the main 45-watt USB-C port or the other 20-watt USB-C port.

Its dual USB-A ports also support fast charging allowing you to recharge up to four devices simultaneously. It features a 0.7-inch ultra-slim space-saving design with an adhesive pad that sticks to any surface, even under your desk. It also uses Anker’s proprietary MultiProtect technology which provides temperature control and overload protection.

Budget Friendly: TECKNET GaN Charger

Pros ✓ Pocket-friendly pricing and design.

Pocket-friendly pricing and design. ✓ 65-watt super fast charger with three USB ports.

65-watt super fast charger with three USB ports. ✓ Feature-rich with wide compatibility. Cons ✗ Power output may vary.

GaN chargers are generally and relatively more affordable considering what they bring to the table. However, if you still want to save money on the best GaN chargers, you should go for the TECKNET GaN Charger. This 65-watt fast charger also features three USB ports (one USB-C port and two USB-A ports). It can fully charge a 15.4-inch MacBook Pro in just two hours.

This compact and portable MagSafe-compatible GaN charger measures 2.2 x 1.95x 1.18 inches and weighs 3.88 ounces. It features Power Delivery 3.0 technology and other built-in safeguards that protect your device against excessive current, overcharging, and overheating. It is compatible with a wide variety of devices including phones, tablets, desktops, etc.

Extra AC Outlet: Baseus PowerCombo 6-in-1 GaN Charger

Pros ✓ Two AC outlets plus four USB ports for extended connectivity.

Two AC outlets plus four USB ports for extended connectivity. ✓ 65 watts fast charging supported.

65 watts fast charging supported. ✓ 100-watt USB cable included as well as AC cable. Cons ✗ Does not support 220 Volts power source, not the best for international travel.

Of all the GaN chargers in this roundup, the Baseus PowerCombo 6-in-1 GaN Charger is the only one with AC outlets; two of them. It also features two USB-C and two USB-A ports — all of them with fast-charging capabilities. This multi-functional GaN charger comes with a 65-watt power rating, which is sufficient to fast-charge any mobile device, including laptops.

It features a space-saving design and is easy to travel with or carry around and comes with a 100 watt fast-charging type-C cable and a 4.92-feet extension power chord. It comes with a 45 degrees-angled plug design and measures 4 x 2 x 1 inch with a weight of 15.5 ounces. It uses intelligent Advanced Partition Cooling technology to control overheating and protect your device.

Large Capacity: EHO GaN Charger

Pros ✓ Large 100W capacity for ultra-fast fast-charging.

Large 100W capacity for ultra-fast fast-charging. ✓ Four USB ports for maximum connectivity.

Four USB ports for maximum connectivity. ✓ Lightweight and compact with a 90-degrees folding plug design. Cons ✗ Wattage sometimes less than advertised.

At 100 watts, the EHO GaN Charger is one of the best large-capacity and heavy-duty GaN chargers you can find. It uses Power Delivery (PD) 3.0 technology and comes with four ports (three USB-C and one USB-A). It packs enough power to fully charge a MacBook Pro 16-inch laptop in less than two hours. The EHO GaN Charger uses the latest GaN III technology.

With the EHO GaN Charger in charge, you can safely bring other devices (up to four) to the party as there’s enough space and power to go around. It is CE, FCC, and ETL certified. It features a 90-degrees collapsible plug design that you can easily open or close as you deem fit. It measures 2.5 x 2.5 x 1.2 inches and weighs 7.4 ounces. We’ve also covered the 165-watt Satechi GaN charger. and the fastest wireless chargers for your devices.