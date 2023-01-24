Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Tracksmith Eliot Runner Review: Tempting Shoes Even at a High Price
TryMySnacks Review: A Taste Around the World
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Elgato Stream Deck+ Review: Potential to Dial in Productivity
Kensington SlimBlade Pro TrackBall Review: An Ergonomic Mouse Alternative
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches

Fast-Charge Multiple Devices With the Best GaN Chargers

Zoomik/Shutterstock.com
🕚 Updated January 2023
Joy Okumoko
Joy Okumoko
Freelance Writer

Joy Okumoko has been writing about Android, phones, browsers, the internet, and technology in general for over two years. She writes for Review Geek and has written for MakeUseOf, KnowTechie, and MakeTechEasier. Read more...

About Review Geek

| 5 min read

GaN chargers use gallium nitride in place of silicon. As a result, they're often smaller, faster, and more energy efficient than traditional chargers. They are the future of fast-charging technology, but like any other piece of tech, there are hundreds of brands out there. So which should you buy?

Scroll Table to Left
  Small but Mighty Premium Design Budget Friendly Extra AC Outlet Large Capacity
 
  UGreen
UGreen 10334 GaN Charger 		Anker
Anker USB C Charger 		TECKNET
TECKNET GaN Charger 		Baseus
Baseus PowerCombo 6-in-1 GaN Charger 		EHO
EHO GaN Charger
 
Amazon

$49.99
 
Amazon

$49.99
$65.71 Save 24%
Amazon

$36.99
$39.99 Save 8%
Amazon

$47.99
$99.99 Save 52%
Amazon

$55.99
 

Our SummaryThis small but mighty UGreen Gan Charger supports fast 65-watt fast-charging and has won several awards.The Anker A2046 is a superfast 65-watt GaN charger with a slim design and powerful specs.With 65 watts of power and three USB ports, the TECKNET GaN Charger is capable of fast-charging your devices.The Baseus PowerCombo GaN Charger uses a robust 6-in-1 arrangement to keep all your devices charged in the shortest possible time.What can you do with 100 watts of fast-charging power? Find out with the EHO GaN 100-watt charger.
Pros✓ 65-watt extra-fast fast charger with three USB ports.
✓ CarbonNeutral certified and winner of the Red Dot Design award.
✓ Lightweight and portable with powerful built-in protection.		✓ 65-watt superfast charger with four dedicated USB ports.
✓ Slim space-saving design with adhesive pad.
✓ Premium design with much more under the hood.		✓ Pocket-friendly pricing and design.
✓ 65-watt super fast charger with 3 USB ports.
✓ Feature-rich with wide compatibility.		✓ Two AC outlets plus four USB ports for extended connectivity.
✓ 65-watt fast charging supported.
✓ 100-watt USB cable included as well as AC cable.		✓ Large 100W capacity for ultra-fast fast-charging.
✓ Four USB ports for maximum connectivity.
✓ Lightweight and compact with a 90-degrees folding plug design.
Cons✗ Output may drop in some cases.✗ May require more careful handling.✗ Power output may vary.✗ Does not support 220 Volts power source, not the best for international travel.✗ Wattage sometimes less than advertised.
Scroll Table to Right
Review Geek's expert staff has decades of experience testing and reviewing products. Our recommendations come from countless hours of digging into every product to find its strengths and weaknesses. We then compare that with other related products to help you find the best one for your needs. All of our reviews and product recommendations are done without bias, and we never accept payment in exchange for a review or recommendation. Read More »
Table of Contents

What to Look For In a GaN Charger
Small but Mighty: UGreen 10334 GaN Charger
Premium Design: Anker USB C Charger
Budget Friendly: TECKNET GaN Charger
Extra AC Outlet: Baseus PowerCombo 6-in-1 GaN Charger
Large Capacity: EHO GaN Charger

Fast-Charge Multiple Devices With the Best GaN Chargers

Mobile smart phones charging on wooden desk.
Zoomik/Shutterstock.com

What to Look For In a GaN Charger

We went digging and have unearthed the best GaN chargers you should be buying. However, before you press the buy button, there are certain key factors to be aware of in order to buy smart. So, we put together this GaN charger checklist for your reference.

  • Power Rating: Chargers that put out 10 watts to 65 watts or more, are considered to be fast-charging. This is the standard from Quick Charge to Qi Wireless Charging technology. So, keep an eye on the power rating in watts, the higher the better.
  • USB Support: All GaN chargers offer USB support. However, different GaN chargers support different types of USB cables. Ensure that the one you like matches your device’s USB port. Also, consider the number of USB ports available if you have multiple devices.
  • Compatible Devices: Speaking of devices, some GaN chargers support a wider range of devices than others. Look through the compatible devices section of the product description (on the buy page) or compare the power ratings and port type with your device’s.
  • UL or Other Certification: Most electrical appliances manufactured or used in the US require UL certification. UL is not the only OHSA-approved testing laboratory. There are dozens of others. However, it is one of the most popular certification standards.

Having covered some key things to look out for in a good GaN charger, it’s time to go looking for which to buy.

Small but Mighty: UGreen 10334 GaN Charger

UGreen 65W USB GaN Charger
UGreen

Pros

  • 65-watts extra-fast fast charger with three USB ports.
  • CarbonNeutral certified and winner of the Red Dot Design award.
  • Lightweight and portable with powerful built-in protection.

Cons

  • Output may drop in some cases.

The size of your device can not intimidate the small but mighty UGreen 10334 GaN Charger. It can handle any compatible device you throw at it no matter its power needs. This 65-watt superfast charger has three USB ports (one USB-C and two USB-A ports) and a block compact foldable design to boot. It is CarbonNeutral certified and has won the Red Dot Design award.

Its USB-C port is capable of putting out 65 watts of power enough to charge the MacBook Air M2 to 51 percent in 30 minutes. It can make a solid replacement charger for your MacBook. It features an intelligent Power Dispenser System that intelligently disperses power while charging to protect your device. It measures 2.6 x 1.57 x 1.22 inches, weighs 4.6 ounces, and is compatible with a wide range of devices.

Small but Mighty

UGreen 10334 GaN Charger

 Read Review Geek's Full Review

This small but mighty UGreen Gan Charger supports fast 65-watt fast-charging and has won several awards.

Amazon

$49.99
 

Premium Design: Anker USB C Charger

Anker USB C GaN Charger
Anker

Pros

  • 65-watt superfast charger with four dedicated USB ports.
  • Slim space-saving design with adhesive pad.
  • Premium design with much more under the hood.

Cons

  • May require more careful handling.

Anker is another popular brand that you can trust for the best GaN chargers among others. And the Anker USB C Charger doesn’t disappoint. Rated 65 watts, the Anker USB C Charger sports four USB ports (dual USB-C ports and dual USB-A ports). You can achieve fast charging either via the main 45-watt USB-C port or the other 20-watt USB-C port.

Its dual USB-A ports also support fast charging allowing you to recharge up to four devices simultaneously. It features a 0.7-inch ultra-slim space-saving design with an adhesive pad that sticks to any surface, even under your desk. It also uses Anker’s proprietary MultiProtect technology which provides temperature control and overload protection.

Premium Design

Anker USB C Charger

The Anker USB C Charger is a superfast 65-watt GaN charger with a slim design and powerful specs.

Amazon

$49.99
$65.71 Save 24%

Anker

$49.99
$63.99 Save 22%

Budget Friendly: TECKNET GaN Charger

TECKNET GaN Charger
TECKNET

Pros

  • Pocket-friendly pricing and design.
  • 65-watt super fast charger with three USB ports.
  • Feature-rich with wide compatibility.

Cons

  • Power output may vary.

GaN chargers are generally and relatively more affordable considering what they bring to the table. However, if you still want to save money on the best GaN chargers, you should go for the TECKNET GaN Charger. This 65-watt fast charger also features three USB ports (one USB-C port and two USB-A ports). It can fully charge a 15.4-inch MacBook Pro in just two hours.

This compact and portable MagSafe-compatible GaN charger measures 2.2 x 1.95x 1.18 inches and weighs 3.88 ounces. It features Power Delivery 3.0 technology and other built-in safeguards that protect your device against excessive current, overcharging, and overheating. It is compatible with a wide variety of devices including phones, tablets, desktops, etc.

Budget Friendly

TECKNET GaN Charger

With 65 watts of power and three USB ports, the TECKNET GaN Charger is capable of fast-charging your devices.

Amazon

$36.99
$39.99 Save 8%

Extra AC Outlet: Baseus PowerCombo 6-in-1 GaN Charger

Baseus GaN Charger
Baseus

Pros

  • Two AC outlets plus four USB ports for extended connectivity.
  • 65 watts fast charging supported.
  • 100-watt USB cable included as well as AC cable.

Cons

  • Does not support 220 Volts power source, not the best for international travel.

Of all the GaN chargers in this roundup, the Baseus PowerCombo 6-in-1 GaN Charger is the only one with AC outlets; two of them. It also features two USB-C and two USB-A ports — all of them with fast-charging capabilities. This multi-functional GaN charger comes with a 65-watt power rating, which is sufficient to fast-charge any mobile device, including laptops.

It features a space-saving design and is easy to travel with or carry around and comes with a 100 watt fast-charging type-C cable and a 4.92-feet extension power chord. It comes with a 45 degrees-angled plug design and measures 4 x 2 x 1 inch with a weight of 15.5 ounces. It uses intelligent Advanced Partition Cooling technology to control overheating and protect your device.

Extra AC Outlet

Baseus PowerCombo 6-in-1 GaN Charger

The Baseus PowerCombo GaN Charger uses a robust 6-in-1 arrangement to keep all your devices charged in the shortest possible time

Amazon

$47.99
$99.99 Save 52%

Large Capacity: EHO GaN Charger

EHO 100W GaN Charger
EHO

Pros

  • Large 100W capacity for ultra-fast fast-charging.
  • Four USB ports for maximum connectivity.
  • Lightweight and compact with a 90-degrees folding plug design.

Cons

  • Wattage sometimes less than advertised.

At 100 watts, the EHO GaN Charger is one of the best large-capacity and heavy-duty GaN chargers you can find. It uses Power Delivery (PD) 3.0 technology and comes with four ports (three USB-C and one USB-A). It packs enough power to fully charge a MacBook Pro 16-inch laptop in less than two hours. The EHO GaN Charger uses the latest GaN III technology.

With the EHO GaN Charger in charge, you can safely bring other devices (up to four) to the party as there’s enough space and power to go around. It is CE, FCC, and ETL certified. It features a 90-degrees collapsible plug design that you can easily open or close as you deem fit. It measures 2.5 x 2.5 x 1.2 inches and weighs 7.4 ounces. We’ve also covered the 165-watt Satechi GaN charger. and the fastest wireless chargers for your devices.

Large Capacity

EHO GaN Charger

What can you do with100 watts of fast-charging power? Find out with the EHO GaN 100-watt Charger.

Amazon

$55.99
 

READ NEXT
Joy Okumoko Joy Okumoko
Joy Okumoko has been writing about Android, phones, browsers, the internet, and technology in general for over two years. She writes for Review Geek and has written for MakeUseOf, KnowTechie, and MakeTechEasier. Read Full Bio »