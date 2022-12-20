Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
Why You Shouldn't Use Indoor Cameras

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
TryMySnacks Review: A Taste Around the World
Orbitkey Ring V2 Review: Ridiculously Innovative
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Sonos Roam Review: A Portable Speaker That Is More Than Meets the Eye
Beyerdynamic M 70 PRO X Review: A Great Mic For Podcasters and Streamers
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
Opinion

Why I Love the Phone Signal Booster in My Truck

Can you hear me now?

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 5 min read
Man using a phone in a car.
Dusan Petkovic/Shutterstock.com
A vehicle cell signal booster can give you a reliable connection on your travels, but they don't work everywhere and are a bit expensive.

If you’ve ever seen an ad for a signal booster, your first question is probably, “do cell phone signal boosters work?” After wondering the same thing for a few years, I recently put one in my truck, and here’s why I absolutely love it.

First, to answer your question, yes, phone signal boosters work. Almost every semi or trucker on the road uses one, and there’s a reason why brands like Weboost exist. I was hesitant at first, skeptical even, but after putting a signal booster in my car and seeing the results, I wish I had bought one sooner.

Whether you travel a lot or want to prepare for emergencies, here’s what you need to know about car signal boosters.

Table of Contents

What is a Cell Signal Booster
How Do Phone Signal Boosters Work?
Signal Booster Results in My Truck
Do They Work With Any Carrier?
Should You Buy A Signal Booster?

What is a Cell Signal Booster

man holding a phone up high trying to get signal.
Ground Picture/Shutterstock.com

First, it’s important to note that you can buy this type of product for your home, car, or RV. Each is slightly different, but how they work and what they do is the same. As the name suggests, it’ll boost the cellular signal in your home or vehicle and give you more bars or faster internet speeds.

In situations where you have a low signal or even no signal, a booster is more powerful than your smartphone. It can pull in that weak signal, giving your cellular device service for calls, texts, and even 4G/5G data for internet use.

How Do Phone Signal Boosters Work?

WeBoost signal booster how it works.
WeBoost

A cell phone signal booster uses powerful components to amplify the existing signal from AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, or whatever carrier you use. Most boosters work with all carrier networks and speeds. It’s important to note that a signal booster doesn’t create a signal; it boosts the one already floating around in the sky.

Think about the small battery and tiny components inside a smartphone. Your phone can easily connect to AT&T or Verizon at home, but when you’re on the road with trees, mountains, or buildings that interfere with the signal, phones can lose service.

Here's How Car Wi-Fi Works
RELATEDHere's How Car Wi-Fi Works

A signal booster has far more power thanks to a car battery, a signal amplifier, and an antenna inside and outside your car. These all work together to capture, boost, and extend the signal to your device or vehicle.

Basically, instead of your compact little phone trying to get a signal through the car roof, a booster uses more powerful components and antennas outside of the vehicle to catch that signal, amplify it, then release it inside and around the car for you to use.

Furthermore, since this device boosts the already available signal, there’s no limit on how many devices can use it. You’re not logging into a Wi-Fi connection or anything. It just works.

Signal Booster Results in My Truck

Weboost mounted under a car seat.
I mounted the weBoost amplifier under my driver’s seat. Cory Gunther / Review Geek

The results and performance of a signal booster were far greater than I expected. My weBoost works amazingly well, and several friends and family members have bought one after seeing it in action.

With the weBoost Drive Reach signal booster in my Toyota truck, I got cell service in places where previously I couldn’t make a call or even send a text message. Not only did the signal booster give my phone service where it usually didn’t, but in several cases, I got full 4G LTE. I could watch videos, use Google Maps, browse social media, or even make a FaceTime video call.

The Best Tech You Can Upgrade Your Car With
RELATEDThe Best Tech You Can Upgrade Your Car With

It’s important to remember that your results may vary depending on several factors. A signal booster like the weBoost can catch and amplify any carrier’s signal as long as there’s a signal to catch. The further you wander into the wilderness or drive cross-country, the less likely a booster will remain effective.

For example, I have a cabin deep in the woods behind Zion National Park in southern Utah. Once I leave the main road, it’s a solid 40-minute drive to my cabin. I only get cell phone reception in one spot, and it’s barely enough to send a text from the road. Furthermore, once I get to my cabin, I can send a text message (if I’m lucky), depending on where I stand.

After installing a signal booster in my truck and mounting the antenna to my roof, I now get full 4G LTE for over half of that 40-minute drive. I don’t just get enough bars to send a text message. It’s full 5G with data for calls, texts, or web browsing.

And when I returned to the cabin this summer, AT&T improved a little bit, giving me one bar of service that’s almost useful. Thanks to the booster, if I stand by my truck, I get 4G LTE and have a good enough connection for FaceTime video calls. Amazing, right?

Man sleeping in a hammock next to a truck.
Cory Gunther / Review Geek

I go on road trips all the time, often off-roading to remote areas or up into a canyon to find a spot to camp or sleep in a cabin—it’s one of my favorite things to do. Naturally, that means I’m wandering into spotty cell reception areas, which is not ideal.

With a signal booster installed, I can rest easy knowing all I have to do is start my truck (which turns on the booster,) and I’ll likely be able to make a call.

Do They Work With Any Carrier?

woman holding a phone without cell service.
Mikel Taboada/Shutterstock.com

While it depends on the signal booster you buy, most consumer models work with all cellular providers. Again, that’s because it doesn’t make a cell signal. It amplifies the existing one.

How to Add Wi-Fi to Your Car
RELATEDHow to Add Wi-Fi to Your Car

For example, weBoost cell signal boosters work with all cellular devices on all carrier networks in North America and are approved by the FCC and ISED. It improves the connection for my phone and my vehicle. I can get better service on AT&T while a friend sees more bars on Verizon simultaneously.

If you buy a phone signal booster that works with all carriers, it’ll likely boost your device’s existing 4G, 4G LTE, and 5G cell coverage—enabling more bars in more places, faster data speeds, and increased bandwidth on your travels.

Should You Buy A Signal Booster?

weboost signal booster
weBoost

In my opinion, yes, anyone that travels frequently could benefit from owning one. Additionally, you’ll love a signal booster if you drive somewhere with a weak signal, enjoy going off-grid, or need a reliable connection as often as possible.

I drive my truck daily, but it’s also a recreational vehicle of sorts. As a result, a booster helps optimize connectivity inside my truck, whether I’m wandering outdoors or dealing with weak coverage from buildings and network interference in the city.

As long as you don’t expect miracles and understand that it only works if there’s an actual cell tower within range, you’ll love the results.

Your situation, needs, and budget will determine if you should buy one. While there are cheaper car cell boosters available, the one I have is $500. If you need reliable and stable cell service on your travels, you can’t go wrong with weBoost.

More Bars

weBoost Drive Reach Vehicle Cell Phone Signal Booster

This phone signal booster is easy to install in any car, then keeps all your cellular devices connected thanks to a powerful 50 dBm gain antenna system.

Amazon

$499.99
 

weBoost


 

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »