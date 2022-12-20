Why I Love the Phone Signal Booster in My Truck

A vehicle cell signal booster can give you a reliable connection on your travels, but they don't work everywhere and are a bit expensive.

If you’ve ever seen an ad for a signal booster, your first question is probably, “do cell phone signal boosters work?” After wondering the same thing for a few years, I recently put one in my truck, and here’s why I absolutely love it.

First, to answer your question, yes, phone signal boosters work. Almost every semi or trucker on the road uses one, and there’s a reason why brands like Weboost exist. I was hesitant at first, skeptical even, but after putting a signal booster in my car and seeing the results, I wish I had bought one sooner.

Whether you travel a lot or want to prepare for emergencies, here’s what you need to know about car signal boosters.

What is a Cell Signal Booster

First, it’s important to note that you can buy this type of product for your home, car, or RV. Each is slightly different, but how they work and what they do is the same. As the name suggests, it’ll boost the cellular signal in your home or vehicle and give you more bars or faster internet speeds.

In situations where you have a low signal or even no signal, a booster is more powerful than your smartphone. It can pull in that weak signal, giving your cellular device service for calls, texts, and even 4G/5G data for internet use.

How Do Phone Signal Boosters Work?

A cell phone signal booster uses powerful components to amplify the existing signal from AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, or whatever carrier you use. Most boosters work with all carrier networks and speeds. It’s important to note that a signal booster doesn’t create a signal; it boosts the one already floating around in the sky.

Think about the small battery and tiny components inside a smartphone. Your phone can easily connect to AT&T or Verizon at home, but when you’re on the road with trees, mountains, or buildings that interfere with the signal, phones can lose service.

A signal booster has far more power thanks to a car battery, a signal amplifier, and an antenna inside and outside your car. These all work together to capture, boost, and extend the signal to your device or vehicle.

Basically, instead of your compact little phone trying to get a signal through the car roof, a booster uses more powerful components and antennas outside of the vehicle to catch that signal, amplify it, then release it inside and around the car for you to use.

Furthermore, since this device boosts the already available signal, there’s no limit on how many devices can use it. You’re not logging into a Wi-Fi connection or anything. It just works.

Signal Booster Results in My Truck

The results and performance of a signal booster were far greater than I expected. My weBoost works amazingly well, and several friends and family members have bought one after seeing it in action.

With the weBoost Drive Reach signal booster in my Toyota truck, I got cell service in places where previously I couldn’t make a call or even send a text message. Not only did the signal booster give my phone service where it usually didn’t, but in several cases, I got full 4G LTE. I could watch videos, use Google Maps, browse social media, or even make a FaceTime video call.

It’s important to remember that your results may vary depending on several factors. A signal booster like the weBoost can catch and amplify any carrier’s signal as long as there’s a signal to catch. The further you wander into the wilderness or drive cross-country, the less likely a booster will remain effective.

For example, I have a cabin deep in the woods behind Zion National Park in southern Utah. Once I leave the main road, it’s a solid 40-minute drive to my cabin. I only get cell phone reception in one spot, and it’s barely enough to send a text from the road. Furthermore, once I get to my cabin, I can send a text message (if I’m lucky), depending on where I stand.

After installing a signal booster in my truck and mounting the antenna to my roof, I now get full 4G LTE for over half of that 40-minute drive. I don’t just get enough bars to send a text message. It’s full 5G with data for calls, texts, or web browsing.

And when I returned to the cabin this summer, AT&T improved a little bit, giving me one bar of service that’s almost useful. Thanks to the booster, if I stand by my truck, I get 4G LTE and have a good enough connection for FaceTime video calls. Amazing, right?

I go on road trips all the time, often off-roading to remote areas or up into a canyon to find a spot to camp or sleep in a cabin—it’s one of my favorite things to do. Naturally, that means I’m wandering into spotty cell reception areas, which is not ideal.

With a signal booster installed, I can rest easy knowing all I have to do is start my truck (which turns on the booster,) and I’ll likely be able to make a call.

Do They Work With Any Carrier?

While it depends on the signal booster you buy, most consumer models work with all cellular providers. Again, that’s because it doesn’t make a cell signal. It amplifies the existing one.

For example, weBoost cell signal boosters work with all cellular devices on all carrier networks in North America and are approved by the FCC and ISED. It improves the connection for my phone and my vehicle. I can get better service on AT&T while a friend sees more bars on Verizon simultaneously.

If you buy a phone signal booster that works with all carriers, it’ll likely boost your device’s existing 4G, 4G LTE, and 5G cell coverage—enabling more bars in more places, faster data speeds, and increased bandwidth on your travels.

Should You Buy A Signal Booster?

In my opinion, yes, anyone that travels frequently could benefit from owning one. Additionally, you’ll love a signal booster if you drive somewhere with a weak signal, enjoy going off-grid, or need a reliable connection as often as possible.

I drive my truck daily, but it’s also a recreational vehicle of sorts. As a result, a booster helps optimize connectivity inside my truck, whether I’m wandering outdoors or dealing with weak coverage from buildings and network interference in the city.

As long as you don’t expect miracles and understand that it only works if there’s an actual cell tower within range, you’ll love the results.

Your situation, needs, and budget will determine if you should buy one. While there are cheaper car cell boosters available, the one I have is $500. If you need reliable and stable cell service on your travels, you can’t go wrong with weBoost.