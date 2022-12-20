Buying Guides
Matter Support Arrives on 17 Amazon Echo Devices

But these devices are currently limited to Matter over Wi-Fi.

| 1 min read
The Matter logo over a photo of the Echo Dot Clock.
Amazon, CSA

As promised, Amazon is now rolling out Matter support for 17 Echo devices. Products like the Echo Dot can now control Matter-enabled devices over Wi-Fi, opening the door to cross-platform support and a faster smart home setup process.

The Matter protocol is like a “universal translator” for smart homes. Essentially, if two products support Matter, they will work together regardless of their branding. Major companies like Apple and Samsung are involved in Matter development, and Google rolled out a Matter update for Nest devices and Android phones earlier this month.

The following Amazon Echo devices now support Matter:

  • Echo (v3)
  • Echo Dot (3rd, 4th, and 5th Gen)
  • Echo Dot with Clock (3rd, 4th, and 5th Gen)
  • Echo Show 5 (1st and 2nd Gen)
  • Echo Show 8 (1st and 2nd Gen)
  • Echo Show 10 (3rd
  • Echo Show 15
  • Echo Studio
  • Echo Input
  • Echo Flex

Note that Echo devices only support Matter over Wi-Fi, and an Android phone is required for Matter setup. Amazon says that Matter over Thread and iOS support will arrive sometime in 2023.

Matter, The Great Universal Smart Home Standard, Is Already Fragmented
RELATEDMatter, The Great Universal Smart Home Standard, Is Already Fragmented

To be clear, only a few smart home devices are currently Matter-enabled. Brands like Google Nest and Eve got in early, but we’ll need to wait until 2023 for Matter’s full takeover. I suggest reading our coverage of the Matter launch event, which explains Matter’s challenges in full detail.

Source: Amazon

