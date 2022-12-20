Matter Support Arrives on 17 Amazon Echo Devices

But these devices are currently limited to Matter over Wi-Fi.

As promised, Amazon is now rolling out Matter support for 17 Echo devices. Products like the Echo Dot can now control Matter-enabled devices over Wi-Fi, opening the door to cross-platform support and a faster smart home setup process.

The Matter protocol is like a “universal translator” for smart homes. Essentially, if two products support Matter, they will work together regardless of their branding. Major companies like Apple and Samsung are involved in Matter development, and Google rolled out a Matter update for Nest devices and Android phones earlier this month.

The following Amazon Echo devices now support Matter:

Echo (v3)

Echo Dot (3rd, 4th, and 5th Gen)

Echo Dot with Clock (3rd, 4th, and 5th Gen)

Echo Show 5 (1st and 2nd Gen)

Echo Show 8 (1st and 2nd Gen)

Echo Show 10 (3rd

Echo Show 15

Echo Studio

Echo Input

Echo Flex

Note that Echo devices only support Matter over Wi-Fi, and an Android phone is required for Matter setup. Amazon says that Matter over Thread and iOS support will arrive sometime in 2023.

To be clear, only a few smart home devices are currently Matter-enabled. Brands like Google Nest and Eve got in early, but we’ll need to wait until 2023 for Matter’s full takeover. I suggest reading our coverage of the Matter launch event, which explains Matter’s challenges in full detail.

Echo Dot (5th Generation) The Echo Dot offers a smaller form factor with the same spherical look. One of the coolest new developments in the Echo world is that the new 5th generation Dots include eero mesh network extenders. Pair one with a smart home powered by an eero mesh network and you get an instant coverage boost.