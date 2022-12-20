New Philip Hue Scene Helps Keep Your Circadian Rhythm in Check

Rolling out now, the new Philips Hue “Natural Light” scene automatically changes the color temperature of your lights throughout the day. The goal is to help users tap into their circadian rhythm by slowly transitioning from cool blue-ish light to warmer orange-ish light, similar to how natural sunlight works outdoors.

If the science is correct, your circadian rhythm is easily swayed by certain wavelengths (colors) of light. Exposure to blue light can make you energized in the morning, but it can also keep you from falling asleep at night. This feature promises the best of both worlds and saves you from manually scheduling changes in color temperature.

As reported by 9to5Google, the “Natural Light” scene first debuted in July of 2022. But the feature was promptly removed from the Philips Hue app—presumably, it wasn’t supposed to launch. Now, several users across the globe report that “Natural Light” is available after updating their app.

But, as you might guess from the above image, “Natural Light” hasn’t arrived on Review Geek‘s devices. It seems that this feature began its rollout in Germany and is slowly making its way to the United States. “Natural Light” may not reach your phone until later this week.

And to our disappointment, this new scene is still a bit unpolished. Users report that their Philips Hue bulbs abruptly change color temperature every few hours, rather than transitioning to a cooler or warmer temperature. (I should also note that “Natural Light” is customizable. If you’re a stickler, you’ll probably need to tinker with the “Natural Light” schedule every season—the sun goes down early in the winter, and all that.)

To use the “Natural Light” scene, update your Philips Hue app. Then, select a room and press the plus icon next to “My Scenes.” Note that the new “Natural Light” scene is rolling out very slowly and may take a few days to reach your device.