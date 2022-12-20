Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
Why You Shouldn't Use Indoor Cameras

FROM LIFESAVVY
TryMySnacks Review: A Taste Around the World
Orbitkey Ring V2 Review: Ridiculously Innovative
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Sonos Roam Review: A Portable Speaker That Is More Than Meets the Eye
Beyerdynamic M 70 PRO X Review: A Great Mic For Podcasters and Streamers
News

New Philip Hue Scene Helps Keep Your Circadian Rhythm in Check

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT.

@andrew_andrew__
1 min read
Two Philips Hue bulbs with a smart dimmer, smart sensor, and Hue Bridge.
Charles Brutlag / Shutterstock.com

Rolling out now, the new Philips Hue “Natural Light” scene automatically changes the color temperature of your lights throughout the day. The goal is to help users tap into their circadian rhythm by slowly transitioning from cool blue-ish light to warmer orange-ish light, similar to how natural sunlight works outdoors.

If the science is correct, your circadian rhythm is easily swayed by certain wavelengths (colors) of light. Exposure to blue light can make you energized in the morning, but it can also keep you from falling asleep at night. This feature promises the best of both worlds and saves you from manually scheduling changes in color temperature.

As reported by 9to5Google, the “Natural Light” scene first debuted in July of 2022. But the feature was promptly removed from the Philips Hue app—presumably, it wasn’t supposed to launch. Now, several users across the globe report that “Natural Light” is available after updating their app.

The "Natural Light" scene in the Philips Hue app. These images are in German, unfortunately.
Philips Hue, Smartlights.de

But, as you might guess from the above image, “Natural Light” hasn’t arrived on Review Geek‘s devices. It seems that this feature began its rollout in Germany and is slowly making its way to the United States. “Natural Light” may not reach your phone until later this week.

Philips Hue Debuts Its First Christmas Tree Smart Lights
RELATEDPhilips Hue Debuts Its First Christmas Tree Smart Lights

And to our disappointment, this new scene is still a bit unpolished. Users report that their Philips Hue bulbs abruptly change color temperature every few hours, rather than transitioning to a cooler or warmer temperature. (I should also note that “Natural Light” is customizable. If you’re a stickler, you’ll probably need to tinker with the “Natural Light” schedule every season—the sun goes down early in the winter, and all that.)

To use the “Natural Light” scene, update your Philips Hue app. Then, select a room and press the plus icon next to “My Scenes.” Note that the new “Natural Light” scene is rolling out very slowly and may take a few days to reach your device.

Source: Smartlights.de via  u/Smartlights & 9to5Google

READ NEXT
