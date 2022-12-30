Monoprice Monolith MTM-100 Desktop Speakers Review: Packing a Big Punch

8/10 ? 1 - Absolute Hot Garbage

Trying to find great speakers without breaking the bank is easier said than done. You can buy decent cheap speakers or spend thousands on audiophile-grade sound. Or, you can get the Monoprice Monolith MTM-100 desktop speakers, a perfect middle ground packing a serious punch for only $499.

The Monolith MTM-100 are powerful 50W (100W total) speakers with several input options, including Bluetooth. Each relatively big tower features two woofers, two passive drivers, and one crisp silk dome tweeter. The result is big, loud, stylish speakers.

If you’re looking for entry-level desktop speakers, the Monoprice’s DT-3BT is a solid option, but those who want more from their setup will definitely want to consider the Monoliths. The company promises “audiophile-grade sound,” but do these deliver?

Here's What We Like Attractive open design

Bluetooth support

100W peak output power

Useful remote control And What We Don't A bit expensive

Fingerprint magnets

What’s in the Box?

Monoprice’s latest Monolith MTM-100 studio desktop speakers come in a relatively compact box, given the size of the speakers, and they’re packaged exceptionally well. My first thought was, “wow, these are huge,” but the more sound, the better. Plus, I love the open design exposing the woofers and tweeters.

You’ll quickly realize the quality we’re working with when you pull these out of the box. They’re solid, sturdy, heavy, and feel like cold metal boxes ready for tunes.

Overall, there isn’t much to the packaging. You’ll get both Monolith MTM-100 speakers, a quick start guide, a power cable, speaker wire, RCA cables, a fancy remote (batteries included), and some rubber feet to go on the bottom of each tower. And yes, you’ll absolutely want to install the feet because these speakers bump. Well, unless you plan on using foam isolation pads.

Specs as Reviewed?

Frequency Response: 50Hz ~ 20kHz

50Hz ~ 20kHz Woofer Driver (each): 2x 4-inch cone

2x 4-inch cone Passive Driver (each): 2x 5.25-inch passive radiators

2x 5.25-inch passive radiators Tweeter Driver (each): 1.25-inch silk dome

1.25-inch silk dome Amplifier Type: Class D (2x 50W)

Class D (2x 50W) Inputs: Stereo RCA, USB-C, Bluetooth, Digital optical S/PDIF

Stereo RCA, USB-C, Bluetooth, Digital optical S/PDIF Outputs: 3.5mm headphones, mono subwoofer

3.5mm headphones, mono subwoofer Bluetooth Version: 5.0

5.0 Bluetooth Range: Up to 32 feet

Up to 32 feet Dimensions (each): 6.3 x 14.0 x 7.9 inches (160 x 355 x 200 mm)

6.3 x 14.0 x 7.9 inches (160 x 355 x 200 mm) Codecs: SBC, Qualcomm aptX HD

Design & Input Options

For $500, the design certainly beats that of more affordable speakers, but we’re not getting any fancy designs like KEF or crazy-colored cones, and that’s ok. I actually prefer the clean, stylish look of these speakers. The MTM-100 has a square design with rounded edges and plenty of weight.

At first, I thought these were made from metal, as they’re cold to the touch, not to mention fingerprint magnets. However, Monoprice tells me they’re MDF (medium-density fibreboard) with a black satin vinyl veneer. MDF is like a dense, durable, acoustic-friendly particle board for those unaware.

As for input and output options, we have a healthy selection for those with various setups. The dial pad on the front of the main speaker handles all the controls when you’re not using the included remote. Click the dial wheel to switch between the four input options: Bluetooth, USB-C, Optical, or RCA. And, of course, it controls the volume.

You’ll also find a 3.5mm headphone jack on the front and one mono analog subwoofer output on the rear. Then, everything else sits around the back. That’s where you’ll find the input ports, hook up the speakers, connect the power cable, and get everything set up. For the price, an included sub would be nice, but that’s just a nitpick.

Flip the rear-mounted switch to on, turn that dial to 11, and enjoy the room-shaking noise that follows.

Sound Quality: Pretty Great, and Can Shake My Office

Now for what you’re all waiting for, how do they sound? That’s one of the most important factors, and I’m happy to report that these sound incredible. The highs are incredibly crisp and clear, almost too clear on the default setting, and the mids are smooth. It’s important to remember that these aren’t “studio monitors,” but they’ll undoubtedly get the job done for the price.

I started listening to a few of my favorite songs and was instantly blown away by the quality and overall sound profile. I rocked out to classical 80s music, played modern hits from Twenty One Pilots, and everything in between. Again, I’m impressed. These sound great and almost overpowered my small office. Movie playback is enjoyable, with full and spacious sound and great detail.

Then I switched to some music with a little punch or bass and was pleasantly surprised. Obviously, these are geared more toward the mids and highs, but the system delivers enough bass to satisfy my craving. I don’t need the windows vibrating.

Plus, you’ll be able to quickly adjust the bass and treble levels with the included remote control. This gave me a little more control to easily increase the bass without downloading an app and fumbling through equalizer settings. Then again, I wouldn’t mind that option, either. I didn’t know if I reached a max setting or whether I had it at +2 bass or +5 on the scale.

You’ll have to personally remember if you cranked up the bass or treble and adjust as necessary for whatever you’re listening to, whether music, movies, or gaming. Thankfully, a “0” button in the middle of the remote acts as a clear-all and returns it to default settings.

If you need more bass, Monoprice has plenty to choose from. Quickly plug it into the sub-output on the back of the Monolith speakers, and you’re set.

The remote control lets you quickly power on the unit, switch between source inputs, toggle tone defeat, adjust the volume, or even enter pairing mode for Bluetooth devices. It’s a nice little remote that gets the job done, and I appreciate that it comes with a remote.

It’s an unfair comparison, but coming from my usual Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM Bluetooth speaker as my office companion, the Monolith MTM-100 speakers are a massive upgrade. I’ve owned Klipsch, Bose, and Edifier speakers in the past, and these might be my new favorite for the price.

Conclusion: A Nearly Perfect Middle Ground

With an impressive 50W of power on each speaker, the Monolith MTM-100 can easily fill an entire room with enjoyable sound, still handles low-volume notes with ease, and when I turn em up high enough to shake my entire office, there’s no distortion. They’re big, loud, and in your face, and that’s ok.

At this price point, the Monoliths are some of the best desktop speakers I’ve tried. That said, they’re also in a weird middle ground where they’re not $299, but they’re not $1000 either for those who want audiophile-level sound.

You can hook them up to a desktop, laptop, or TV and enjoy premium sound daily, or quickly pair a phone over Bluetooth to mix up the playlist. The options are endless, the style is timeless, and the sound is more than enough to satisfy most.

At $499, they certainly aren’t cheap, but if you’re looking for a step above your average desktop speakers, give the Monolith MTM-100 a try.