Chevy’s Bolt EV Recall Returns with Carpets Catching on Fire

Uh oh. General Motors announced another Chevy Bolt EV recall this week, affecting 140,000 vehicles over fire risks. However, unlike the massive battery recall from prior years, this is due to the carpet potentially catching on fire.

The Chevy Bolt EV is one of the most affordable electric vehicles available and has a lot to offer. However, Bolt EV and EUV model years 2017-2023 could catch fire after a crash when a front seat belt’s pretensioner deploys.

According to GM, the exhaust gases from the seat belt pretensioner can potentially contact carpet fibers on the floor of the Bolt EV and ignite. It’s an odd recall considering seat belts are nothing new, nor is GM new to making vehicles.

GM didn’t share an incident report or declare how many (if any) fires have been reported but did confirm the recall affects 120,000 Chevy Bolt EVs in the US and 20,000 in Canada. Owners can check if their vehicle is involved on the GM recall tracker website.

Unfortunately, that’s all we know so far. GM is likely being cautious about sharing information given the history of the Bolt EV and recalls, but owners can expect further communication soon. We’re not sure if the company will replace seat belt pretensioners or what the plan is, but we’ll find out soon enough.

A massive recall of the Chevy Bolt EV and EUV due to battery fires in 2020 caused all sorts of headaches for the company. Eventually halting production, it dealt with countless delays and lawsuits and finally started replacing faulty batteries or battery packs in late 2021. Then, GM restarted production on the Bolt EV and EUV in early 2022.

Considering this latest recall affects 2017 through the new 2023 model year, this is another massive blow for GM. The Bolt EV is affordable and stylish and even received a price cut for 2023. It’s one of the best deals for EV buyers. Plus, with the delayed EV tax credit law, it’s a screaming deal for the next few months. Well, as long as you’re ok with dealing with yet another recall.

Again, owners should be looking for a recall letter or notice, or you can reach out to your nearest dealership. We’ll keep an eye out for more details and report back once we know more.